Top 50 wrestling catchphrases of all time

There have been so many great catchphrases in wrestling over the years, it's tough to pick the 50 best. It's even tougher to rank them. But we did just that in this piece looking at the Top 50 catchphrases of all time. And that's the bottom line, because Stone Cold said so.

The best story of the NBA playoffs

Tuesday was a busy night in the NBA. Houston eliminated Oklahoma City, which led to Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley battling in the postgame pressers. The Jazz took a 3-2 series lead over the Clippers and Steve Ballmer looked defeated. The Spurs beat the Grizzlies but that game was boring. The best NBA story right now, however, involves a 7-year-old Jazz fan who was born with an eye condition called aniridia that left him legally blind. Thanks to new high-tech glasses, he was finally able to watch his favorite team.

History of SI thinking high school athletes are 'the next big thing'

Hunter Greene became the latest high schooler to grace the Sports Illustrated cover. We've called many high schoolers "the next big thing" over the years. See which ones have panned out and which never came close.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Brooks Nader: Lovely Lady of the Day 1 18 Close expandIcon 1 18 Close

Brooks Nader is my all-time second favorite person named Brooks, just losing out to the character from Shawshank Redemption. But she looks much better in a swimsuit. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Paging all golf fans

Today is National Golf Day, so just like all of the other made-up holidays on the calendar, there are lots of ways to celebrate. You can get free lessons at Top Golf. You can get 25% off golf accessories at TaylorMadeGolf.com (plus free shipping) with the code FORE25. You can shop at Ashworth Golf because it has 40% off its entire site today only, plus free shipping with the code GOGOLF40. You can skip work and go golfing. Or you can buy stuff at Adidas Golf, which will have 30% off all sale items on 4/26 only, plus free shipping, with the code GOLF30. Now go hit the links.

Chris Paul did not like this reporter's question

I can't tell whether Chris Paul is being a jerk here or if the reporter just asked a really dumb question. Either way, we have another addition to our list of athlete-reporter confrontations.

One way to spend $425

Anyone need "heavily distressed" jeans with fake mud stains? Nordstrom has your back.

The NFL in 1997

Twenty years ago, the quarterback-rich AFC Central was football's hottest division. pic.twitter.com/Zq461c0GMi — SI Vault (@si_vault) April 25, 2017

It's been a rough few weeks for United

First time in 20+ years I've opened my bag to find this... I was going to complain but I must admit I'm a little intimidated by @united pic.twitter.com/bmKwquMqb1 — Mat Goggin (@MatGoggin) April 24, 2017

This costs $1.4 million

This pure gold, life-size mask of Darth Vader by Japan jeweler Tanaka Kikinzoku will go on sale May 4 to mark 40th anniversary of Star Wars pic.twitter.com/8uRhYwfgeN — AFP news agency (@AFP) April 25, 2017

Odds & ends

Gregg Popovich left a $5,000 tip after eating at a Memphis restaurant​ ... I am so excited for the Vince McMahon biopic ... Did you know Dale Earnhardt Jr. once appeared in SI Swimsuit with Marisa Miller and (if you believe some rumors), they briefly dated ... I enjoyed this story because the writer (Dan Gartland) always makes fun of me for being old ... Eric Thames had a great quote about being drug tested ... Nobody asked my opinion but e-Sports in the Olympics just seems weird ... Here's a fun (and NSFW) new Instagram account for people who like butts ... Tom Hardy caught a thief but this could all be fake and I wouldn't be surprised ... Time helds its annual Time 100 party last night and many famous people were in attendance.

Best play of baseball season (so far)

"I told you I wasn't gonna slide." - Chris Coghlan. pic.twitter.com/DQIG1qAYm2 — MLB (@MLB) April 26, 2017

This woman rules

101-year-old Indian woman wins 100 meter dash at World Masters Games in New Zealand as the only competitor in the 100+ age category. pic.twitter.com/P8VYoTW9Bm — ABC News (@ABC) April 25, 2017

Vince Young (then and now)

Vince Young and Texas clinch a national championship over Reggie Bush and the Trojans with this run on 4th and goal. (2006) pic.twitter.com/HTpmYq1ryn — Vintage ESPN (@VintageESPN) April 15, 2017

As promised, Vince Young TD pass. Want more? Go to https://t.co/CrZ42QHX97 for #Riders mini-camp info and news. pic.twitter.com/1Tcx3Alf6r — Derek Meyers (@dmeyersYQR) April 25, 2017

Nina Agdal rides her first scooter

.@NinaAgdal may not have a license, but that didn't stop her form learning how to drive a scooter in just a matter of minutes! 🛵 pic.twitter.com/k8TnDihjOo — SI Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) April 25, 2017

This amazing moment happened one year ago

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.