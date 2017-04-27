Extra Mustard

Here's a bunch of athletes with dogs photoshopped over their faces

Andy Gray
32 minutes ago

There's a lot of sports history laying around the SI office. Baseball previews from the 1970s. Swimsuit posters from the 1990s. Peter King high school photos. But none of those compared to what I discovered Monday while strolling around on the seventh floor: a book of iconic sports photos but with dogs photoshopped onto all the faces. The book is called Top Dogs and it was published by SI Kids in 2013. Buy your copy today! In the meantime, here are my five favorite photos from the book.

Jennifer Pottheiser/NBAE/Getty Images (Background) John Ueland (Photo Illustration)

Bill Frakes/Sports Illustrated (Background) John Ueland (Background)

 

National Baseball Hall of Fame Museum/ Robert Thom/AP (Background) John Ueland (Photo Illustration)

 

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images (Background) John Ueland (Photo Illustration)

 

Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images (Background) John Ueland (Photo Illustration)

 
 

