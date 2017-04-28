Extra Mustard

Friday's Hot Clicks: Luna Rose; Garett Bolles' baby steals show at draft

Andy Gray
an hour ago

Scenes from the NFL Draft 

Round 1 of the NFL Draft is in the books and there's a lot to cover. Let's start with analysis and grades for all the picks. Also of interest: Everyone still hates Roger Goodell ... Bears fans were not happy about the Mitchell Trubisky pick ... I love Falcons pick Takkarist McKinley and the respect he has for his late grandma ... I hate players who used the draft to make beef jerky money (though DeShone Kizer's Sasquatch suit was amazing) ...  Deshaun Watson's slippers cost more than every pair of shoes I own combined ... Broncos pick Garett Bolles brought his baby to the draft stage in a suit ... What will Friday look like? Here's a mock draft of Rounds 2 and 3 ... Buy your first-round jerseys here.

For the Bill Simmons haters

Boston sportswriters Alex Reimer and Steve Buckley have a new podcast called Two Outs (great name considering they're both gay). The debut episode just dropped and Buckley (who came out in 2011, though most friends and co-workers already knew) revealed how Bill Simmons tried to out him in the late '90s while Simmons was a young writer at Digital City Boston.

Come for Grizzlies-Spurs, stay for the wrestling

The Grizzlies season ended last night at the hands of the Spurs, but all I care about was the strange wrestling angle between Jerry Lawler, Buff Bagwell and the Memphis mascot that ended with a big table spot.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Luna Rose: Lovely Lady of the Day
I'm not sure what Luna Rose is doing this weekend but I'm guessing she'll have a lot more fans after today's LLOD extravaganza (click for full-size gallery).  

Extra Mustard weekly wish list

Here's a bunch of cool crap I would buy if my bosses would give me a small raise.

Weed nails are a thing

This is either the coolest or dumbest thing I've ever seen. I can't tell.

Starbucks on steroids

If you live in Chicago and like Starbucks, life is good.

NFL Draft walk-up songs

It's tough being a Browns fan

Everyone looks better with a dog on their face

Odds & ends

We found a bunch of bad old tweets from NFL draftees ... The Blues awesomely shut down a racist Twitter troll ...  Drake continues to be annoying ... Take a minute and check out Gilbert Arenas' old Blackberry ... Here's a ranking of every poker TV show ever ... Is Rocky a boxing movie or love story? Carl Weathers weighs in ... Coca Cola is now has fiber so drink away!

Browns select Myles Garrett 

DeShaun Watson breaks down

This was a nice moment

Philadelphia's most popular athlete

Mike Francesa has no time for your pranks

I'm going to this concert tonight and am really excited

Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

