The upcoming season of the Bachelorette has announced its cast of men vying for love with former Bachelor contestant Rachel Lindsay. The cast includes a former professional basketball player, a professional wrestler and a tickle monster.

Lindsay is the series' first African-American lead and is an attorney in Texas. She graduated from Marquette Law School.

The full list of contestants can be found here, but here's the skinny on some of the contestants with sports ties:

ABC

Michael Anthony Black Jr.

Black Jr. says he's a former professional basketball player who once signed a contract to play in Bulgaria. He considers that the "most outrageous thing" that he's ever done.

ABC

Anthony Battle

Battle played seven games for Northwestern's football team and now works as an schools manager at an education technology company. According to his bio, he has "virtually no limits" when it comes to the bedroom.

ABC

Kenny King

King is a 35-year-old professional wrestler. He had a role on the WWE series "Tough Enough." His bio on ABC's website says that he would like to have lunch with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The wildest thing that he has done was "had sex with a wife while her husband watched."

Season 13 of "The Bachelorette" will premiere on Monday.