The Warriors killed the Spurs. The Predators beat the Ducks. The Celtics won the draft lottery (see below). Those are all stories I should lead Hot Clicks with but I just got my first look at Omar the Cat. He lives in Australia, weighs 30 pounds and is 47 inches long. I had to let you all know about him. Now onto the real sports.

Scenes from the NBA draft lottery

The Celtics won the NBA draft lottery (because Boston badly needed a sports break) and will pick first in June's draft. Here are the winners and losers and a very early 2018 mock draft. Also of note: I love these Sixers fans raising a Sam Hinkie banner at the "Rights to Ricky Sanchez Podcast" draft party ... Joel "The Process" Embiid was the star of the ESPN broadcast ... Phoenix mayor Greg Stanton's "three wishes" tweet did not go as planned ... Paul Pierce had the best tweet of the night ... Two Sixers fans got engaged at the team's draft party.

Short history of presidential golf swings

It's been a rough few weeks for Donald Trump but here's a positive story about him!

I like this guy's priorities

A 37-year-old Texas man is suing a woman for texting during their date last week. He’s seeking $17.31, the price of a ticket to a 3D screening of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. I hope he gets it all!

Great moments in cardboard art

Five minutes ago, I never heard of cardboard art. Now, I want all of Monami Ohno's work.

Hot Clicks giveaway

Points for honesty

Magic Johnson on Celtics getting top pick: "I still hate them." — Baxter Holmes (@BaxterHolmes) May 17, 2017

NBA expert makes Eastern Conference prediction

Congratulations To Boston Celtics. Love Brad Stevens and Isaiah Thomas . Good for you.. Bad news, The King/ Cavs R Coming Your Way. Sweep! — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) May 16, 2017

Big news for stamp fans

INBOX: Very Cool: @USPS planning to release postage stamps that mimic the feel of real sports balls pic.twitter.com/sNGGcRe57R — Ed O'Keefe (@edatpost) May 16, 2017

I like Sacramento's chances

0.0% chance for the No. 1 pick, this is my favorite graphic ever. pic.twitter.com/MOqkaAXevK — Mitch Goldich (@mitchgoldich) May 17, 2017

Odds & ends

The romper for men has arrived and Twitter has jokes ... The Redskins signed Bob Marley's grandson as a free agent rookie ... Really nice gesture here by J.R. Smith ... Tallest players in NBA history ... The world's 20 best soccer players under the age of 20 ... Dodgers fans are trying way too hard to be like Yankees fans ... Duke sucks ... Why you should steal shampoo from your hotel room ... This woman made a dress from Starburst wrappers ... Five NSFW highlights from Tracy Morgan's new Netflix special

Go Preds!

Tennessee Titans offensive linemen crushing tallboys to fire up the crowd in Nashville



Go Preds. pic.twitter.com/v1sHACFVqo — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 17, 2017

Steph Curry is having none of this bad pun

This question had a pun so bad that Steph wouldn't even answer it 😂 pic.twitter.com/jLT2yXjg6I — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 17, 2017

Check out this reporter subtly copping a feel

Foo Fighters debut new song

Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins premiere new Foo Fighters song "The Sky is a Neighborhood" at @FillmoreSF. pic.twitter.com/EBkisAF2KH — Aidin Vaziri (@MusicSF) May 16, 2017