Extra Mustard

Did LaVar Ball plagiarize off an Argentine company? Probably not

1:47 | NBA
Here's why LaVar Ball isn't the biggest reason teams are afraid of drafting Lonzo Ball
Jeremy Woo
Friday May 19th, 2017

This entire thing is so absurdist and frustrating that I’m going to try and get through this post as quickly as possible.

There’s a company in Argentina you've never heard of, called “Baller Brand.”

They complained about Big Baller Brand, the company valued at $3 billion by literally only LaVar Ball, and said that the Ball family stole their name.

I’m going to side with LaVar and the Balls here, because there is absolutely no way that they did enough research to know that Baller Brand exists, and if they did, they probably just Googled around after LaVar had already proclaimed himself a genius for thinking of “Big Baller Brand” in the first place — which is objectively also not a clever name by any means.

 

Attention‼️ @Lavar @Zo @Melo @Gelo @bigballerbrand are a thief‼️ He stole our brand name a few years ago and added "Big" to his brand name. We are an Argentinian Brand stablished in 2006, this guy who wasn't creative enough to create his own brand name just took ours. Share it to show the world who is the original @ballerbrand In Ball We Trust. Atención‼️ Lavar Ball es un ladrón!!! Robo nuestro nombre de marca unos años atrás y le agrego el "Big" a la suya. Nosotros somos una marca Argentina establecida en el 2006, este hombre que no fue lo suficientemente creativo para crear un nombre, directamente tomo el nuestro. Compártelo para mostrarle al mundo quien es la real marca @ballerbrand @slamonline @bleacherreport @dimemagazine @nbaontnt @nba @real_gm @stepheasmith @worldstar @houseofhighlights @kristineleahy #lavarball #bigballerbrand #ballerbrand #lonzoball #lameloball #ballbrothers #thief #lakers #ballfamily

A post shared by Baller Brand (@ballerbrand) on

Think of it this way: should Sports Illustrated be mad at Fox Sports for stealing our name, dropping the “Illustrated” and adding “Fox?”

Should Michael Jordan sue the estate of Michael Jackson?

I hate everything. I am not a Big Baller.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters