The Cubs and Brewers bullpens had a dance-off during a rain delay

The Cubs and Brewers got postponed on Saturday, because it rained a lot in Chicago.

The dancing, however, was not.

This doesn’t take a lot of explanation.

If you already thought of a David Ross Dancing with the Stars joke to make while reading this, congrats.

Insert that joke here.

