The Cubs and Brewers bullpens had a dance-off during a rain delay
The Cubs and Brewers got postponed on Saturday, because it rained a lot in Chicago.
The dancing, however, was not.
This doesn’t take a lot of explanation.
You see a rain delay.— MLB (@MLB) May 21, 2017
The @Cubs and @Brewers bullpens see a chance to stage an epic dance-off. https://t.co/QKy5z2HtTo pic.twitter.com/urUtS69DQM
If you already thought of a David Ross Dancing with the Stars joke to make while reading this, congrats.
Insert that joke here.