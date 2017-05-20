These are the five best contracts in baseball

The Cubs and Brewers got postponed on Saturday, because it rained a lot in Chicago.

The dancing, however, was not.

This doesn’t take a lot of explanation.

You see a rain delay.



The @Cubs and @Brewers bullpens see a chance to stage an epic dance-off. https://t.co/QKy5z2HtTo pic.twitter.com/urUtS69DQM — MLB (@MLB) May 21, 2017

If you already thought of a David Ross Dancing with the Stars joke to make while reading this, congrats.

Insert that joke here.