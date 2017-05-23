These are the five best contracts in baseball

A couple of Indians fans were giving Joey Votto the business Monday night while the Reds first baseman was in the on-deck circle.

Instead of ignoring the trash talking, Votto decided to play with the hecklers.

"I remember when you used to be good," one fan shouted out.

"I remember when you used to be thin," Votto fired back.

After taking some more random criticism and arguing about facts, Votto went for the jugular.

"You know what the difference is," Votto asked. "Right now this guy is filming this. I've got something to lose. You guys don't even have a life, so you got nothing to lose at all."

Naturally, the hecklers did not have a witty retort to that jab.