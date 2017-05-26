Tale of two elimination games

The Cavs beat up the Celtics and advanced to the NBA Finals, where they'll face the Warriors for the third straight year. The game was never close, and the best parts (Kevin Love's water bucket celebration, LeBron James embracing Isaiah Thomas) came after the final buzzer (though LeBron passing MJ for all-time playoff scoring leader was pretty cool). Here is the schedule for the Finals.

Meanwhile in Pittsburgh, the Penguins beat the Senators in double-overtime on Chris Kunitz's goal. Power issues in Ottawa threatened to make it tough on Senators fans who wanted to watch, but it solved itself before puck drop. Penguins fans are ecstatic but Charles Barkley, who bet on Ottawa, is not. I also thought this tweet by Nicholle Anderson (goaltender's wife who was diagnosed with cancer) helped put things in perspective. Here's the schedule for the Stanley Cup Final.

Here's a story about an overzealous MLB security guard

The Atlanta Braves security team takes its job very seriously. During Thursday night's game against Pittsburgh, Rio Ruiz hit a fair ball down the line and a fan fell onto the field trying to get the ball. The fan gave the ball to a little kid. Security booted the fan and took the ball from the little kid. The Braves felt bad and gave the little kid an autographed baseball and free tickets to a future game. The end.

Ranking all college football programs by prestige

Is your team a KIng, Baron, Knight or Peasant?

Michael Bennett is not an ESPN fan

https://t.co/oyFZxuSLHx @espn @ESPNNFL this article is trash and should be on tmz it's all gossip I'm Surprised this came from you — Michael Bennett (@mosesbread72) May 25, 2017

Odds & ends

LeBron discusses Michael Jordan

LeBron James w/ extended thoughts on Michael Jordan: "I wear the number because of Mike. I fell in love with the game because of Mike." pic.twitter.com/bsrJAqXWEh — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 26, 2017

LeBron: "I didn't go bald like Mike, but I'm gettin' there."



(look at Tristan Thompson's reaction) pic.twitter.com/d2WFZ5weDU — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 26, 2017

J.R. being J.R.

J.R. enjoying his final taste of Boston. pic.twitter.com/1Hl7LFOSJL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 26, 2017

Scenes from Richard Jefferson's Snapchat

Richard Jefferson: still Snapchat god pic.twitter.com/wIdjDHaWxF — Alysha Tsuji (@AlyshaTsuji) May 26, 2017

Ricardo Lockette meet Paramedics who saved his life

This is great

ICYMI: Former Southern WR Devon Gales, paralyzed after a hit against UGA, is walking again https://t.co/p0Smvx9JlB pic.twitter.com/c4UeWbz1Mz — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 25, 2017

