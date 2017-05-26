Extra Mustard

Friday's Hot Clicks: Mia Woolrich; Cavs eliminate Celtics, LeBron embraces Isaiah Thomas

Andy Gray
an hour ago

Tale of two elimination games

The Cavs beat up the Celtics and advanced to the NBA Finals, where they'll face the Warriors for the third straight year. The game was never close, and the best parts (Kevin Love's water bucket celebration, LeBron James embracing Isaiah Thomas) came after the final buzzer (though LeBron passing MJ for all-time playoff scoring leader was pretty cool). Here is the schedule for the Finals.

Meanwhile in Pittsburgh, the Penguins beat the Senators in double-overtime on Chris Kunitz's goal. Power issues in Ottawa threatened to make it tough on Senators fans who wanted to watch, but it solved itself before puck drop. Penguins fans are ecstatic but Charles Barkley, who bet on Ottawa, is not. I also thought this tweet by Nicholle Anderson (goaltender's wife who was diagnosed with cancer) helped put things in perspective. Here's the schedule for the Stanley Cup Final.

Here's a story about an overzealous MLB security guard

The Atlanta Braves security team takes its job very seriously. During Thursday night's game against Pittsburgh, Rio Ruiz hit a fair ball down the line and a fan fell onto the field trying to get the ball. The fan gave the ball to a little kid. Security booted the fan and took the ball from the little kid. The Braves felt bad and gave the little kid an autographed baseball and free tickets to a future game. The end.

Ranking all college football programs by prestige

Is your team a KIng, Baron, Knight or Peasant?

Mia Woolrich came in for a SI Swimsuit casting last week and reminded me of how ridiculously good looking Mia Woolrich is. 

Five best Memorial Day weekend sportswear and sneaker sales

It's time to get summer ready in some new gear. Luckily, we’ve rounded up the best sales on sneakers, golf gear and sportswear happening this weekend at some of your favorite stores (DICK’S Sporting Goods, Under Armour, Kohls and more.)

​Paging all Anchorman fans

The Cubs paid tribute to the 2004 comedy during their trip to San Diego.

China paid how much for James Bond condoms?

The condom market is exploding in China, especially for ones named after 007.

Michael Bennett is not an ESPN fan

Fidget spinner nail art

Marilyn Monroe > David Bowie

Odds & ends

We re-ranked baseball's top prospects from 2007, one decade later ... Recasting the original Star Wars with NBA players ... Chandler Parsons is no fan of United Airlines ... Bill Simmons got roasted pretty bad by Mallory Edens ... Wish my dog could make money like Davos ... If you love beer and heavy metal music, this festival is for you ... The mother from Three Men and a Baby discussed that famed ghost story.

LeBron discusses Michael Jordan

J.R. being J.R.

Scenes from Richard Jefferson's Snapchat

Ricardo Lockette meet Paramedics who saved his life

This is great

Paging all Price is Right fans

 

