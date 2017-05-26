Despite all the attention that streaming services and premium cable channels attract with their critically-beloved shows, broadcast television still manages to attract the most viewers in the ever-growing TV universe. Say what you will about the genius of a 13 Reasons Why or a Game of Thrones, but the ultimate demonstration of a show’s overall impact is how many people watch it.

So what shows kept you tuning in to the Big Four networks during the traditional September-to-May season that ends Wednesday night? As the chart below shows, you’re still digging the Caltech nerds while This is Us kept you engaged (and weepy) on a weekly basis.

1. NFL Football (NBC) — 20.1 million

2. The Big Bang Theory (CBS) — 18.8 million

3. NCIS (CBS) — 18.0 million

4. NFL Thursday Night Football (NBC) — 17.1 million

5. NFL Sunday Night Pre-Kick (NBC) — 15.2 million

6. Bull (CBS) — 15.1 million

7. NFL Thursday Night Football (CBS) — 14.7 million

8. This Is Us (NBC) — 14.7 million

9. Blue Bloods (CBS) — 14 million

10. OT (Fox) — 13.6 million

11. NCIS: New Orleans (CBS) — 13.0 million

12. NCIS: LA (CBS) — 12.4 million

13. Dancing with the Stars (ABC) — 12.4 million

14. The Voice (NBC) — 12.4 million

15. 60 Minutes (CBS) — 12.3 million

16. Hawaii Five-O (CBS) — 12 million

17. The Voice Tuesday (NBC) — 11.8 million

18. Designated Survivor (ABC) — 11.5 million

19. Football Night in America (NBC) — 10.9 million

20. Madam Secretary (CBS) — 10.8 million

21. Criminal Minds (CBS) — 10.7 million

22. Grey’s Anatomy (ABC) — 10.6 million

23. Scorpion (CBS) — 10.4 million

24. Survivor (CBS) — 10.35 million

25. Empire (Fox) — 10.31 million

26. Little Big Shots (NBC) — 10.24 million

27. NCIS encore (CBS) — 9.81 million

28. MacGyver (CBS) — 9.8 million

29. Chicago Fire (NBC) — 9.6 million

30. The Big Bang Theory encore (CBS) — 9.3 million

31. Chicago Med (NBC) — 9.36 million

32. Mom (CBS) — 9.35 million

33. Code Black (CBS) — 9.23 million

34. Kevin Can Wait (CBS) — 9.19 million

35. The Bachelor (ABC) — 8.98 million

36. The Blacklist (NBC) — 8.97 million

37. Lethal Weapon (Fox) — 8.63 million

38. Modern Family (ABC) — 8.62 million

39. The Great Indoors (CBS) — 8.39 million

40. Chicago PD (NBC) — 8.29 million

41. Chicago Justice — (8.23 million)

42. Life in Pieces (CBS) — 8.05 million

43. Last Man Standing (ABC) — 8.05 million

44. Timeless (NBC) — 7.98 million

45. Pure Genius (CBS) — 7.93 million

46. How to Get Away with Murder (ABC) — 7.98 million

47. Big Brother Wednesday (CBS) — 7.87 million

48. Bull encore (CBS) — 7.76 million

49. Scandal (ABC) — 7.73 million

50. Man with a Plan (CBS) — 7.34 million

This story originally appeared on EW.com.