Extra Mustard

Look, it’s LaVar Ball coaching AAU basketball

2:19 | NBA
Why it would be a mistake for Lonzo Ball to only work out for Lakers
Jeremy Woo
an hour ago

You’ve spent the last two months or so hearing everything LaVar Ball says amplified by the internet media. You’ve heard him yell about his kids. You’ve heard him yell about himself. You’ve heard him yell at other people.

Now, you’re in luck — you get to watch America’s increasingly omnipresent helicopter dad coach basketball.

First things first and jokes aside, respect to LaVar and his family for operating an AAU team independent of shoe company support. This was happening before Lonzo was a thing. The Big Ballers AAU squad plays a style of uptempo basketball that some will argue isn’t really fundamentally helpful other than padding the stats of the various Ball children, but it’s a difficult thing to do. They’re playing on the West Coast this weekend and someone took a video of LaVar coaching the team.

Here it is. Don’t shoot the messenger.

As for the whole “Stay in Yo Lane” thing, nope...still pretty wack. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters