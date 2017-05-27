Why it would be a mistake for Lonzo Ball to only work out for Lakers

You’ve spent the last two months or so hearing everything LaVar Ball says amplified by the internet media. You’ve heard him yell about his kids. You’ve heard him yell about himself. You’ve heard him yell at other people.

Now, you’re in luck — you get to watch America’s increasingly omnipresent helicopter dad coach basketball.

First things first and jokes aside, respect to LaVar and his family for operating an AAU team independent of shoe company support. This was happening before Lonzo was a thing. The Big Ballers AAU squad plays a style of uptempo basketball that some will argue isn’t really fundamentally helpful other than padding the stats of the various Ball children, but it’s a difficult thing to do. They’re playing on the West Coast this weekend and someone took a video of LaVar coaching the team.

Here it is. Don’t shoot the messenger.

LaVar Ball gave a halftime speech to his AAU team, the Big Ballers. They lost 109-57. (📹: USA TODAY Sports) pic.twitter.com/dae7wq59nI — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 28, 2017

As for the whole “Stay in Yo Lane” thing, nope...still pretty wack.