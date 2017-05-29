Jim Harbaugh trashed by former player

Brandon Jacobs played for Jim Harbaugh in 2012 while a member of the 49ers. He was not a fan of Harbaugh, and had plenty of things to say about his former coach during an interview on CBS Sports Radio. Though it could've been worse for Harbaugh—at least he wasn't thrown through a table.

Big brother trying to ruin another great sport

The Oklahoma State Athletic Commission is trying to block Bikini Boxing 9 due to safety concerns. The card is scheduled for June 17 and let's keep our collective fingers crossed they don't get their wish.

What was that about glass houses and stones?

Here are ESPN the Magazine's 10 all-time most regrettable covers.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Julia Lee is a red-carpet TV host, speaks three languages (Chinese, Italian, English) and is a classically trained pianist. I admire those type of skills. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

She said yes!

Alexander Gustafsson ​beat Glover Teixeira by knockout at UFC Fight Night 109 in Sweden, then called his girlfriend Moa into the octagon and proposed to her. She said yes!

This seems like an overreaction

An America's Got Talent contestant is suing the show because Tyra Banks was too mean.

The 10 richest people of all time

You know it's a good list of really rich people when Bill Gates is only No. 9.

More athletes should do this

Dion Phaneuf is a true pro. Thanked all the media as a group and went around the room to thank as many individually as he could. #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) May 28, 2017

Sometimes you just need a smoke

100 years ago today

100 years ago today, John Fitzgerald Kennedy was born at 83 Beals Street in Brookline. pic.twitter.com/XnRmNGbRVs — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) May 29, 2017

Big news, Krispy Kreme fans

Odds & ends

Lamar Odom was turned away from a ​​San Fernando Valley strip club ... John Wall blames the Wizards' bench for their downfall this season ... Why were three veteran Cowboys beat reporters laid off during the off-season ... This Dodgers ball girl has got skills ... I like Bryce Harper's stand on participation trophies ... Manny Ramirez is still a really good hitter ... Katy Perry and Taylor Swift hate each other and here's a timeline of their feud.

Takuma Sato wins Indy 500

Here's the last lap of the Japanese call of the #Indy500 via Gaora Sports.

This is why I love Japanese Sports broadcasts so much... pic.twitter.com/sar7qXEE2r — Kevin D. Grüssing (@KevDGrussing) May 28, 2017

The exact moment Sato's crew realizes they have just won the #Indy500 #TrackTeam13 pic.twitter.com/o7zVzixxxW — Jason Spells (@JasonSpells) May 28, 2017

Aaron Judge is really good

Aaron Judge belts his first Major League grand slam to right, giving the Yankees a 5-2 lead with his 16th homer of the season #PapaSlam!!! pic.twitter.com/mrxPuikE1C — TheRenderMLB (@TheRenderMLB) May 28, 2017

Whoa

The future is now. Here's how today's Portuguese Cup Final official received the game ball (via r/soccer) pic.twitter.com/Es3VMnHpHs — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 28, 2017

The Rock's biggest fan gets married

R.I.P. Gregg Allman

