Memorial Day Hot Clicks: Julia Lee; Jim Harbaugh trashed by former player

Andy Gray
27 minutes ago

Jim Harbaugh trashed by former player

Brandon Jacobs played for Jim Harbaugh in 2012 while a member of the 49ers. He was not a fan of Harbaugh, and had plenty of things to say about his former coach during an interview on CBS Sports Radio. Though it could've been worse for Harbaugh—at least he wasn't thrown through a table.

Big brother trying to ruin another great sport

The Oklahoma State Athletic Commission is trying to block Bikini Boxing 9 due to safety concerns. The card is scheduled for June 17 and let's keep our collective fingers crossed they don't get their wish.

What was that about glass houses and stones?

Here are ESPN the Magazine's 10 all-time most regrettable covers.

Lovely Lady of the Day

@itsjulialee/Instagram
@itsjulialee/Instagram
@itsjulialee/Instagram
@itsjulialee/Instagram
@itsjulialee/Instagram
@itsjulialee/Instagram
@itsjulialee/Instagram
@itsjulialee/Instagram
Julia Lee: Lovely Lady of the Day
Julia Lee is a red-carpet TV host, speaks three languages (Chinese, Italian, English) and is a classically trained pianist. I admire those type of skills. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery). 

She said yes!

Alexander Gustafsson ​beat Glover Teixeira by knockout at UFC Fight Night 109 in Sweden, then called his girlfriend Moa into the octagon and proposed to her. She said yes!

This seems like an overreaction

An America's Got Talent contestant is suing the show because Tyra Banks was too mean.

The 10 richest people of all time

You know it's a good list of really rich people when Bill Gates is only No. 9.

More athletes should do this

Sometimes you just need a smoke

100 years ago today

Big news, Krispy Kreme fans

Odds & ends

Lamar Odom was turned away from a ​​San Fernando Valley strip club ... John Wall blames the Wizards' bench for their downfall this season ...  Why were three veteran Cowboys beat reporters laid off during the off-season ... This Dodgers ball girl has got skills ...  I like Bryce Harper's stand on participation trophies ... Manny Ramirez is still a really good hitter ... Katy Perry and Taylor Swift hate each other and here's a timeline of their feud.

Takuma Sato wins Indy 500 

Aaron Judge is really good

Whoa

The Rock's biggest fan gets married

R.I.P. Gregg Allman

