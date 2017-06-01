Extra Mustard

Anthony Rizzo announces he's engaged

Stanley Kay
an hour ago

If you were too consumed by Game 1 of the NBA Finals or the much more competitive National Spelling Bee on Thursday, you might have missed a bit of news from Anthony Rizzo. 

The Cubs first baseman announced his engagement on social media, posing with fiancé Emily Vakos on Lake Michigan with the Chicago skyline in the background. 

Not a bad few months for the World Series winner. 

