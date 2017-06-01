These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

If you were too consumed by Game 1 of the NBA Finals or the much more competitive National Spelling Bee on Thursday, you might have missed a bit of news from Anthony Rizzo.

The Cubs first baseman announced his engagement on social media, posing with fiancé Emily Vakos on Lake Michigan with the Chicago skyline in the background.

Luckiest guy in the world! She said YES. Future Mr. & Mrs. Rizzo 💍 pic.twitter.com/93YPymdoJU — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) June 2, 2017

Not a bad few months for the World Series winner.