Ananya Vinay wins 2017 National Spelling Bee after epic final duel
If you decided to watch the foregone conclusion that was the fourth quarter of NBA Finals Game 1 instead of the 2017 National Spelling Bee, you made a big mistake.
The competition came down to 12-year-old Ananya Vinay and 14-year-old Rohan Rajeev. Vinay spelled "marocain" correctly to win the Spelling Bee.
The duel between Vinay and Rajeev was the spelling bee version of Federer and Nadal. They were both unshakeable, word after word—until Rajeev faltered on "marram." Vinay spelled "gifblaar" correctly to set up the final word challenge.
Here's a look at the words that Vinay and Rajeev spelled correctly before Rajeev missed "marram."
Hypapante
poulaine
wayzgoose
cheiropompholyx
potichimanie
gesith
Naassene
cecidomyia
emphyteusis
Boyg
rastacouère
zeaxanthin
Brabancon
sceloporus
durchkomponiert
gwyniad
Juglar
berghaan
koleroga
pykrete
chitarrino
staatenbund
epirrhema
heiligenschein
voussoir
konditorei
barasingha
aracari
psophometer
tasajillo
konkhiki
cavaquinho
siddur
gargouillade
Bandkeramik
cuivre
Egeria
