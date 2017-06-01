Extra Mustard

Ananya Vinay wins 2017 National Spelling Bee after epic final duel

Stanley Kay
2 hours ago

If you decided to watch the foregone conclusion that was the fourth quarter of NBA Finals Game 1 instead of the 2017 National Spelling Bee, you made a big mistake. 

The competition came down to 12-year-old Ananya Vinay and 14-year-old Rohan Rajeev. Vinay spelled "marocain" correctly to win the Spelling Bee. 

The duel between Vinay and Rajeev was the spelling bee version of Federer and Nadal. They were both unshakeable, word after word—until Rajeev faltered on "marram." Vinay spelled "gifblaar" correctly to set up the final word challenge. 

Here's a look at the words that Vinay and Rajeev spelled correctly before Rajeev missed "marram." 

Hypapante 
poulaine
​wayzgoose
​cheiropompholyx
​potichimanie
gesith
​Naassene
​cecidomyia
​emphyteusis
Boyg
rastacouère
​zeaxanthin
Brabancon
sceloporus
durchkomponiert
gwyniad
Juglar
berghaan
koleroga
pykrete
chitarrino
staatenbund
epirrhema
​heiligenschein
voussoir
konditorei
barasingha
​aracari
psophometer
tasajillo
konkhiki
cavaquinho
siddur
gargouillade
Bandkeramik
cuivre
Egeria

I bet I could beat both of them in FIFA, though. 

