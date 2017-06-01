If you decided to watch the foregone conclusion that was the fourth quarter of NBA Finals Game 1 instead of the 2017 National Spelling Bee, you made a big mistake.

The competition came down to 12-year-old Ananya Vinay and 14-year-old Rohan Rajeev. Vinay spelled "marocain" correctly to win the Spelling Bee.

The duel between Vinay and Rajeev was the spelling bee version of Federer and Nadal. They were both unshakeable, word after word—until Rajeev faltered on "marram." Vinay spelled "gifblaar" correctly to set up the final word challenge.

Here's a look at the words that Vinay and Rajeev spelled correctly before Rajeev missed "marram."

Hypapante

poulaine

​wayzgoose

​cheiropompholyx

​potichimanie

gesith

​Naassene

​cecidomyia

​emphyteusis

Boyg

rastacouère

​zeaxanthin

Brabancon

sceloporus

durchkomponiert

gwyniad

Juglar

berghaan

koleroga

pykrete

chitarrino

staatenbund

epirrhema

​heiligenschein

voussoir

konditorei

barasingha

​aracari

psophometer

tasajillo

konkhiki

cavaquinho

siddur

gargouillade

Bandkeramik

cuivre

Egeria

I bet I could beat both of them in FIFA, though.