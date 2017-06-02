Planet Futbol

There’s a Lionel Messi theme park opening in China

More Sports
These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money
Jeremy Woo
41 minutes ago

The Messi Experience Park, a theme park dedicated to Lionel Messi, will open in Nanjing, China in early 2019, ESPNFC reports.

Messi was in China to promote the park this week and unveil plans for the space.

The park’s concept is a high-tech, immersive experience using virtual reality, among other things, to let visitors take part in soccer-based activity. 

"The MEP project, which is based around an original concept, features the most cutting-edge technology, enabling visitors to immerse themselves in all things Messi by combining the latest-generation attractions with areas in which to play football and thanks to the very best advances in content and multimedia attractions, all of which come together to create a fine natural environment in which to enjoy the sport,” organizers said in a statement to ESPN.

There will reportedly be soccer training spaces, and also non-soccer attractions.

With the amount of success athletes have had with mass marketing in China (looking at you, Kobe Bryant), the move could certainly be fruitful, if somewhat bizarre.

Still no word if Cristiano Ronaldo World is anywhere in the pipeline.

