Warriors win, Rihanna is a trap

Game 1 is in the books, Golden State dominated and I regret staying up late to watch it. Here's what you missed: Steph Curry debuted a new pair of sneakers, which made our gallery of sneakers from the NBA Finals ... Train sang the National Anthem and Twitter had jokes ... JaVale McGee showed up for the game in a Shaq hat ... Russell Westbrook had better things to do than watch Game 1 ... Rihanna may have been the true MVP of the game. She was spotted talking trash, bowing to LeBron James and randomly dabbing. More importantly, Kevin Durant stared her down after drilling a late-game three and there's strong evidence they'll be dating by the end of the month (despite Steph Curry's "trap" warning).

Spelling Bee > NBA Finals

Forget Warriors-Cavs. The best matchup of Thursday night took place between 12-year-old Ananya Vinay and 14-year-old Rohan Rajeev in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. In the end, Vinay spelled a word I've never heard of (marocain) after Rajeev misspelled a word I never heard of (marram) to win the Spelling Bee.

Great moments in fishing

I've never fished before so I'm not one to judge, but this seems very impressive.

Lovely Lady of the Day

It's been way too long (32 months) since we featured Kourtney Reppert as Lovely Lady of the Day. That's way too long. She earns today's honors (click for full-size gallery).

Kristaps Porzingis hits on Instagram model, gets rejected

While the world was watching the NBA Finals, Kristaps Porzingis was watching Instagram. More specifically, the Instagram account of Croatian model Ines Nikic. But she wanted no part of his advances.

10 best commencement speech moments of 2017

I'm so excited my alma mater UMass made a best-of list. Though Little Stevie is my favorite.

Anthony Rizzo is off the market

Cubs' Anthony Rizzo announces his engagement on social media https://t.co/cxPaE5gwuu pic.twitter.com/p7dzVXFAvt — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 2, 2017

Want a free donut?

Important PSA: Tomorrow is National Donut Day and here's a big list of places giving away free donuts. https://t.co/vnBWS8avY0 pic.twitter.com/tRDnGRSe0A — SI Vault (@si_vault) June 1, 2017

Not quite No. 1

A mom tried to make 1-shaped cookies for her son's birthday but they turned out as PENISES https://t.co/4Gdpod407G pic.twitter.com/bSpa28nLEz — Daily Mail Femail (@Femail) June 1, 2017

Odds & ends

Things are getting weird with Hope Solo ... Here's video of Tiger Woods taking his breathalyzer test ... I am loving all the bad blood in women's tennis right now ... The Kings waived Anthony Tolliver on his birthday ... Ray Rice is coaching running backs at his former high school​ ... Celebrate the lady in your life. Buy her something nice ... McDonald's is now selling Big Mac merchandise ... This homework assignment seems sexist ... Interesting news on how to properly wash your hands.

NBA Mean Tweets

SI Swimsuit models celebrate National Donut Day

1:58 | Swim Daily SI Swimsuit Models on National Donut Day

Aaron Judge can rake

Rihanna isn't worried about Game 1

Rihanna: "it doesn't matter, bitch", as she passes Cavs locker room. pic.twitter.com/6DJDBL25Gj — Tony Zarrella (@TonyZ19) June 2, 2017

Spelling bee mic drop

SPELLING BEE JUST HAD AN ICE COLD MOMENT pic.twitter.com/aI9dcNyRMz — Mark (@tole_cover) June 2, 2017

Sassy toddler alert

Simmer down lil mama! She👏🏾does👏🏾not👏🏾want👏🏾to👏🏾hear👏🏾it! A post shared by niecynash1 (@niecynash1) on Jun 1, 2017 at 3:29am PDT

Somebody's Baby

