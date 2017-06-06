Extra Mustard

Horsey McHorseface is now a Winner McWinner

2:02 | More Sports
These Athletes Made Millions, Now They’re Broke
Jeremy Woo
an hour ago

It has come to our attention that the horse we all know as Horsey McHorseface won his recent race (McRaceRace?).

This race took Placey McPlacePlace in Australia, where the announcer was forced to say his name like six times as Horsey galloped to victory.

Nothing is sacred.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters