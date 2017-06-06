Horsey McHorseface is now a Winner McWinner

It has come to our attention that the horse we all know as Horsey McHorseface won his recent race (McRaceRace?).

This race took Placey McPlacePlace in Australia, where the announcer was forced to say his name like six times as Horsey galloped to victory.

He's done it! The people's horse Horsey McHorseface breaks through for his maiden win at #Cessnock. Congrats to connections & @BBakerRacing! pic.twitter.com/hMVZ3Is5U4 — Sky Racing (@SkyRacingAU) June 5, 2017

Nothing is sacred.