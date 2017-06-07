Extra Mustard

Wednesday's Hot Clicks: Heidi Jo Medina; Jerry Seinfeld wants nothing to do with Kesha's hug

Andy Gray
2 hours ago

Jerry Seinfeld does not want your hug, Kesha

Remember the Seinfeld when Kramer took Polaroids of everyone in the apartment building so they could all be friends, and Jerry got mad because everyone wanted to kiss him hello? Something kind of similar happened on Monday on the red carpet for an event in DC. Singer Kesha came up asking for a hug. Seinfeld said no. She asked again. He rejected again. She tried a third time. He rejected her a third time, then laughed about it. He's the best.

Who the hell is Scooter Gennett?

The Reds utilityman just had the best game ever (6-for-6, 4 HR, 10 RBI). Here are eight things to know about the Reds newest star including the fact his name is actually Ryan.

Should translators for Japanese pitchers be allowed on the mound?

During last night's Red Sox-Yankees game, pitching coach Larry Rothschild visited the mound to talk with Masahiro Tanaka, and was accompanied by Tanaka's translator. Red Sox analyst Jerry Remy took offense to this. Where do you stand?

Lovely Lady of the Day

Gio Rhivers
Gio Rhivers
Gio Rhivers
Gio Rhivers
Gio Rhivers
Gio Rhivers
@msfitheidijo/Instagram
Gio Rhivers
@msfitheidijo/Instagram
Gio Rhivers
Gio Rhivers
Gio Rhivers
@msfitheidijo/Instagram
Gio Rhivers
Gio Rhivers
Gio Rhivers
Gio Rhivers
Gio Rhivers
@msfitheidijo/Instagram
Gio Rhivers
Gio Rhivers
Gio Rhivers
Gio Rhivers
Gio Rhivers
@msfitheidijo/Instagram
Gio Rhivers
Heidi Jo Medina: Lovely Lady of the Day
1 26
Close
expandIcon
1 26
Close

Heidi Jo Medina is a two-time Miss Texas Hoedown. I'm not sure what that means but it certainly sounds impressive. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery). 

The world's best airport just got a little better

Indoor gardens and walking trails are not what one expects at the airport.

Greatest job titles of all time

We should all strive to be a chocolate beer specialist or porn historian.

Father's Day Gift Guide

We're 11 days away from Father's Day. This would be an ideal time to get him something.

Luke Walton gets political

Dogs in the ballpark!

Never been so proud to be from Massachusetts

Odds & ends

Magic Johnson needed attention and was promptly shut down by Draymond Green ... I'm a day late on this one but Dierks Bentley really screwed up the National Anthem before Game 4 ... ​Justin Bieber will wear your team's jersey as long as it makes him look cool ... An assault charge has been filed against Rex and Rob Ryan for their bar scuffle ... The Cubs had another bullpen dance party ... JetBlue is letting passengers board with just a selfie ... The new season of House of Cards looks really good ... ​Cooking meth in virtual reality is bringing people closer together ... Grandma and grandpa on Facebook is never boring ... Rihanna had a funny meme for all the body shamers out there.

Nina Agdal gets vajazzled

This is what a 104 MPH fastball looks like

Get a room!

Bird on field!

Carpool Karaoke with Ed Sheeran

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping him on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters