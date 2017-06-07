Jerry Seinfeld does not want your hug, Kesha

Remember the Seinfeld when Kramer took Polaroids of everyone in the apartment building so they could all be friends, and Jerry got mad because everyone wanted to kiss him hello? Something kind of similar happened on Monday on the red carpet for an event in DC. Singer Kesha came up asking for a hug. Seinfeld said no. She asked again. He rejected again. She tried a third time. He rejected her a third time, then laughed about it. He's the best.

Who the hell is Scooter Gennett?

The Reds utilityman just had the best game ever (6-for-6, 4 HR, 10 RBI). Here are eight things to know about the Reds newest star including the fact his name is actually Ryan.

Should translators for Japanese pitchers be allowed on the mound?

During last night's Red Sox-Yankees game, pitching coach Larry Rothschild visited the mound to talk with Masahiro Tanaka, and was accompanied by Tanaka's translator. Red Sox analyst Jerry Remy took offense to this. Where do you stand?

Lovely Lady of the Day

Heidi Jo Medina is a two-time Miss Texas Hoedown. I'm not sure what that means but it certainly sounds impressive. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

The world's best airport just got a little better

Indoor gardens and walking trails are not what one expects at the airport.

Greatest job titles of all time

We should all strive to be a chocolate beer specialist or porn historian.

Father's Day Gift Guide

We're 11 days away from Father's Day. This would be an ideal time to get him something.

Luke Walton gets political

Coach Walton already angling for a spot in the cabinet. #PopovichKerr2020 pic.twitter.com/N5JnCyGm7N — Popovich Kerr 2020 (@PopovichKerr) June 4, 2017

Odds & ends

Magic Johnson needed attention and was promptly shut down by Draymond Green ... I'm a day late on this one but Dierks Bentley really screwed up the National Anthem before Game 4 ... ​Justin Bieber will wear your team's jersey as long as it makes him look cool ... An assault charge has been filed against Rex and Rob Ryan for their bar scuffle ... The Cubs had another bullpen dance party ... JetBlue is letting passengers board with just a selfie ... The new season of House of Cards looks really good ... ​Cooking meth in virtual reality is bringing people closer together ... Grandma and grandpa on Facebook is never boring ... Rihanna had a funny meme for all the body shamers out there.

