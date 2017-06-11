Only a true champion puts it all on the line to win and puts their own health and wellbeing at risk in order to come out on top. Ronnie Lott had part of his finger amputated. Willis Reed hobbled through a torn thigh muscle. Michael Jordan had the flu game. This kid in Memphis is on the same level.

He must have known he was playing a very dangerous game. The more you drink, the closer you are to victory, but you’re also assuring yourself of a debilitating brain freeze.

Brain freezes fade, though. Glory is forever.