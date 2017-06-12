Throwing out a fist pitch at a baseball game is no simple task (remember Carly Rae Jepsen’s hilarious flop in 2013?) but 11-year-old Landis Sims makes it look easy.

The die-hard New York Yankees fan, who was born without hands and legs, delivered a seriously respectable pitch before Sunday’s game at Yankee Stadium against the Baltimore Orioles.

His mother, Amanda Haag, says that her son was not nervous. She told ABC News that prior to the game her son likely thought, ” ‘This is really cool just throwing from a Major League pitcher’s mound.’ ”

Haag says her son has always had a “Watch me. I can do this, and don’t tell me I can’t,” attitude.

A BIG thanks to Landis Sims, who threw out the 1st pitch today and will help represent us at the draft tomorrow! 👏 pic.twitter.com/GJFXFk3NN3 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 11, 2017

Landis can bat, run bases and throw — just like his peers.

The 11-year-old, who signed a one-day contract with the Yankees in 2016, will also announce one of the team’s draft picks on Monday.

This story originally appeared on People.com.