Extra Mustard

11-year-old born without hands and legs throws first pitch at Yankees game

2:11 | MLB
Can Aaron Judge live up to Derek Jeter comparison?
icon
Rose Minutaglio
2 hours ago

Throwing out a fist pitch at a baseball game is no simple task (remember Carly Rae Jepsen’s hilarious flop in 2013?) but 11-year-old Landis Sims makes it look easy.

The die-hard New York Yankees fan, who was born without hands and legs, delivered a seriously respectable pitch before Sunday’s game at Yankee Stadium against the Baltimore Orioles.

His mother, Amanda Haag, says that her son was not nervous. She told ABC News that prior to the game her son likely thought, ” ‘This is really cool just throwing from a Major League pitcher’s mound.’ ”

Haag says her son has always had a “Watch me. I can do this, and don’t tell me I can’t,” attitude.

Landis can bat, run bases and throw — just like his peers.

The 11-year-old, who signed a one-day contract with the Yankees in 2016, will also announce one of the team’s draft picks on Monday.

This story originally appeared on People.com.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters