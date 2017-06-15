30 GIFs that shaped the internet

The slowest part of the sports year has arrived. There is no more NHL or NBA (other than next week's draft). The NFL season is nearly three months away. Baseball bores me. So what does one do at this time of year when they need to find a lead item for Hot Clicks? That was the very question I asked myself this morning. Then I found this collection of the 30 GIFs that shaped the internet. Homer into the bushes and Knife Crab are my favorites.

I don't care if you hate wrestling. You should read this story.

Jarrius Robertson is a 15-year-old Louisiana native who is battling a chronic liver disease called biliary atresia. He has undergone two liver transplants and 13 surgeries. When he was 1, he had his first transplant and was in a coma for a year. The WWE honored Jarrius at Tuesday's event in New Orleans by giving him a proper ring entrance (to John Cena's music) while the wrestlers surrounded the ring and cheered him. It was amazing.

Best and funniest names of MLB draft

I'm fully on board the Zach Pop and Janson Junk bandwagon.

Lovely Lady of the Day

I've never featured model Valentina Kolesnikova as LLOD before and I apologize it took me this long. She gets today’s honors (click for full-size gallery).

Things I learned today

Serena and Venus Williams’s 78-year-old father is married to a 38-year-old, but he just filed for divorce after she stole his social security checks.

Wendy’s vs. Pure Water Ice and Tea Company

This is the best street sign battle you'll see all summer. I declare Wendy’s the winner.

The best TV episode of all time turns 30

And we’re still not sure if there was a second spitter.

#Hero

My grandma is in the hospital right now and wanted to see her dog. So I made it look like I was carrying a baby and we made it 😂❤ pic.twitter.com/oKxNBlJEEL — Shelbae (@HennickShelby) June 11, 2017

Good job by Marshawn Lynch here

Cool thing about @MoneyLynch: Kids can bring good report cards to his BeastMode store in Oakland, get free haircut! pic.twitter.com/Ca5WUpXHEQ — Jarrett Bell (@JarrettBell) June 15, 2017

Warriors get their championship cake

Odds & ends

Here’s everything we know about the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight (which Twitter is very excited about) ... I didn’t realize Kyrie Irving had so much drama with his ex ... The Mavs are set to go after the Holliday brothers in free agency ... The Warriors’ ‘toaster fan’ will be at their championship parade ... Audio was leaked of Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull making fun of Donald Trump ... Los Angeles will honor Adam West by throwing up a ceremonial bat signal ... The most watched Facebook video of all time is about clutter ... The Dodgeball cast reunited and they still had the magic ... More proof the How I Met Your Mother finale was awful ... 29 movies to stream with your dad on Father's Day.

This is ugly

When the pro says, "Get the club a little more behind you." pic.twitter.com/MiBu9FU8gv — Tony Johnstone (@TonyJohnstone56) June 14, 2017

Another uneventful baseball fight

After German Marquez hits Francisco Cervelli with a pitch in the bottom of the 5th inning, the benches clear and tempers flare!!! pic.twitter.com/CmU3ORByRu — TheRenderMLB (@TheRenderMLB) June 15, 2017

Has this ball landed yet?

The 2017 SI Swimsuit Rookie of the Year in action

Bianca Balti leaves little to the imagination during a sunset shoot. pic.twitter.com/UC6vT12cOa — SI Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) June 14, 2017

One way to eat pasta

Ya'll in 2017 while this guy is in 2082 pic.twitter.com/X7fTN0XKTJ — سنورلاكس (@TheHumanSnorlax) June 13, 2017

Happy Birthday, NPH

