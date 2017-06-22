Extra Mustard

Pistons draft pick Luke Kennard apparently knows every word from the movie 'Frozen'

1:09 | NBA
Sacramento Kings guard Garrett Temple likes 'swag' of new teammate De'Aaron Fox
Stanley Kay
3 hours ago

Luke Kennard is heading to Detroit, so it's a good thing that the cold never bothered him anyway. 

Did you get that reference? Luke Kennard would have gotten that reference. Because it's a lyric from "Let It Go," the hit song from the movie Frozen

Here's the thing: A lot of people know the lyrics to "Let It Go." It won an Academy Award and a Grammy. But Kennard claims he knows every word from the movie. 

ESPN highlighted that fact on its broadcast of the 2017 NBA draft, where the Pistons took the former Duke star with the No. 12 pick. 

This is what they teach at Duke these days, apparently. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters