Luke Kennard is heading to Detroit, so it's a good thing that the cold never bothered him anyway.

Did you get that reference? Luke Kennard would have gotten that reference. Because it's a lyric from "Let It Go," the hit song from the movie Frozen.

Here's the thing: A lot of people know the lyrics to "Let It Go." It won an Academy Award and a Grammy. But Kennard claims he knows every word from the movie.

ESPN highlighted that fact on its broadcast of the 2017 NBA draft, where the Pistons took the former Duke star with the No. 12 pick.

This is what they teach at Duke these days, apparently.