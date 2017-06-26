Allen Iverson is back

Allen Iverson is back. The Sixers legend made his return to the court during yesterday's BIG3 league debut in Brooklyn. The Big3, if you don't know, is the new three-on-three league founded by Ice Cube. Here's a bunch of photos from yesterday's games, which will be televised tonight on FS1. My co-worker and pal Rohan Nadkarni was also in attendance and filed this diary. As for Iverson, he appears on the cover of SI's 'Where Are They Now' issue, and Lee Jenkins' profile is the best thing you'll read all week.

David Ortiz defends woman on airplane

Not sure why more news outlets didn't pick up this story but David Ortiz was on a plane to New York City that had been grounded for three hours. One of the passengers (the wife of Dominican chancellor Miguel Vargas Maldonado) started playing music and dancing to pass the time. Another (really annoyed) passenger then yelled at her for playing the music too loud. Ortiz, always the gentleman, stepped in to defend her, then discussed the incident and how poorly Dominican women are treated, in a selfie video afterwards.

Erin Andrews is married!

Jarret Stoll is the new Mr. Andrews, as the pair tied the knot in Montana over the weekend.

Hassan Whiteside visits the Louvre

Heat center Hassan Whiteside visited The Louvre where he discussed blocked shots with Mona Lisa and provided commentary on all the statues even the headless ones). Then he busted out a James Brown dance and Hassan Whiteside really needs his own travel show.

Tom Brady beats little girl in throwing contest

Tom Brady is in Japan and hosted a quarterback clinic for the country's growing NFL fanbase. There was a throwing contest, and if you think Brady is letting a young girl upstage him, then you don't know the Pats QB very well.

These five guys took the exact same photo for 35 years

This is really cool. I don't have much else to add.

Ric Flair and The Rock have known each other for a long time

Knicks fans speak out

This billboard is currently looming directly over Madison Square Garden at the corner of 33rd and 7th #NBADraft https://t.co/ljgcA0H0Jx pic.twitter.com/CYM6LWL8Qh — NY Daily News Sports (@NYDNSports) June 23, 2017

Jimmy Butler has no shame in his fanny pack

Odds & ends

Kevin Durant thinks its funny the Sixers have a nickname without ever playing together ... WWE is trying to book LaVar Ball for Monday Night Raw tonight in Los Angeles ... The story behind the women's wrestling show that inspired Netflix’s GLOW ... Tim Tebow's baseball career is showing signs of life ... Kate Bock and her rifle enjoyed a Canadian weekend. Not sure if Kevin Love did any shooting ... A Virginia lawyer blasted the Nationals bullpen in his obituary ... Emmitt Smith's sister, a cancer survivor, threw out the first pitch of a Ray game and got a nice surprise ... Why you should always fly with a tennis ball.

Holy crap what a shot

Scenes from the BIG3 in Brooklyn

Rashard Lewis with a walk off free throw to take the first game of the @thebig3 League. pic.twitter.com/huZxMdvVvS — SI Vault (@si_vault) June 25, 2017

Allen Iverson's first BIG3 bucket pic.twitter.com/DdWIqA02Uz — Rohan Nadkarni (@RohanNadkarni) June 25, 2017

This is impressive

Cody Bellinger now has 24 home runs in 57 career games

Cody Bellinger just keeps mashing and mashing pic.twitter.com/utSt9PJHot — SI MLB (@si_mlb) June 26, 2017

Happy Birthday, Nick Offerman

