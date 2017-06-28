Extra Mustard

Watch: Here, for some reason, is Raiders punter Marquette King kicking a lot of food

Jon Tayler
an hour ago

Okay, there is a reason for Raiders punter Marquette King sending an entire grocery store's worth of items into the sky with his powerful right leg: It's part of an NFL.com video profile of Oakland's wacky special teams MVP and his unique personality. But that doesn't make it any stranger that someone would choose to punt a dozen eggs or a milkshake or an entire chicken just because the corporate overlords ask you to. Luckily for us, it's also very entertaining to watch.

The Snapchat-esque scribbles and bizarre EDM soundtrack designed to capture the youth aside, this is fun, mostly because it's quite amusing to watch a cake explode when it connects with someone's foot. Thank you, Marquette, for doing this for whatever reason.

