Watch: Here, for some reason, is Raiders punter Marquette King kicking a lot of food
Okay, there is a reason for Raiders punter Marquette King sending an entire grocery store's worth of items into the sky with his powerful right leg: It's part of an NFL.com video profile of Oakland's wacky special teams MVP and his unique personality. But that doesn't make it any stranger that someone would choose to punt a dozen eggs or a milkshake or an entire chicken just because the corporate overlords ask you to. Luckily for us, it's also very entertaining to watch.
.@MarquetteKing will punt ANYTHING! pic.twitter.com/4QxW4fKEYu— NFL (@NFL) June 28, 2017
The Snapchat-esque scribbles and bizarre EDM soundtrack designed to capture the youth aside, this is fun, mostly because it's quite amusing to watch a cake explode when it connects with someone's foot. Thank you, Marquette, for doing this for whatever reason.