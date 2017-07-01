Free Agency Frenzy

While NBA free agency didn't officially begin until midnight, the chaos started along before with trades, rumored deals and other happenings. The bombshell came when the Thunder poached Paul George from the Pacers for a shockingly low price. Where do the Pacers go from here? And did they reject a better offer from Boston because they were "hell-bent" on getting George out of the East? Keep up with all the trade, signings and rumors HERE.

Managers fight!

We almost never get to see coaches go after each other, so you better appreciate what happened on Friday night during the Dodgers-Padres game.

Canada Day

In honor of Canada Day, here is a bunch of random Canada stuff: five best Canadian basketball players of all time…the best Canadian shows and movies to stream this weekend...35 fascinating abandoned places around Canada...50 best vacations to Canada.

Lovely Lady of the Day

The first LLOD of the month of July is the beautiful Aubri Ebony (Click here for full-sized gallery)

I LOVE patriotic football helmets

And the folks at Athlon Sports put together this magnificent gallery of the 50 most patriotic college football helmets.

Score one for the good guys

Virginia cornerback Chuck Davis won a $100,000 lottery prize. And everyone immediately wondered if the NCAA would seize the cash and declare him ineligible for all eternity.

A+ tweet

NBA free agency has officially started: c.twitter.com/3nlGXN1yD9 — Eric Fawcett (@Efawcett7) July 1, 2017

They nailed it

Tom Hanks, baseball pioneer

25 years ago today, one of the greatest baseball lessons was immortalized on the big screen pic.twitter.com/mC4Lw8fKVq — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 1, 2017

Rose Bertram's dance party

Odds and Ends

The Cubs wanted Trump to tell Miguel Montero "you're fired" after his comments about pitching...Happy Bobby Bonilla Day!...Nicki Minaj followed through on her promise to give Giants' punter Brad Wing a shout out in her new song...Venus Williams could be in serious legal trouble for her role in a fatal car accident...Jimmy Butler gave out his phone number and a poor guy got hundreds of calls from people who took down the number wrong.

Ever wonder why NBA players aren't punished for tampering? The bro behind the Fyre Festival debacle has been charged with wire fraud.

It’d be fun to be athletic

Just me or those water balloons look excessively small?

Nebraska closes out June workouts appropriately (via @HuskerFBNation) pic.twitter.com/87M1djXT1Y — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 1, 2017

8 weeks away...

