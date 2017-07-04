Extra Mustard

Wednesday's Hot Clicks: Paige B; Angry Jazz fans burn Gordon Hayward jerseys

Andy Gray
Tuesday July 4th, 2017

Jazz fans burn Gordon Hayward jerseys

Gordon Hayward had a busier July 4th than you. He reportedly chose Boston as his next basketball home, then wasn't so sure, then definitely chose the Celtics. It all made for a fun ride on Twitter, and his "Decision" video was pretty damn funny six years later. As for the move, it's perfect for the Celtics and gives them a legit shot of beating Cleveland. And that faint smell of smoke in the Utah air, that's just angry fans burning Hayward's jersey.

Sports world celebrates July 4th

From Tom Brady at Big Sky to T.J. Oshie's patriotic Bitmoji, see how the sports world celebrated July 4th.

Should you put toppings on your hot dog?

I debated my pal Rohan on whether hot dogs should have toppings, and I think I won.

I am not sure how well the Dolphins will do this year but it'll be tough to concentrate with cheerleader Paige on the sideline. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery). 

Ranking the top 100 college football players

The college football season is fast approaching. Where does your favorite player rank?

Donut sandwiches are a thing. Here are 10 you must try.

Egg and cheese on a maple bacon donut? Yes please, I'll take three.

This pool float looks like a giant maxi pad

And the internet had many jokes.

Liam Gallagher is not a U2 fan

His quote is tremendous.

RG3 is a dad

P.K. Subban meets Serena Williams

Odds & ends

WATCH: Marshawn Lynch goes Beast Mode at charity soccer game​ ... Aaron Rodgers loves America ... ESPN's Chris Hayes had a good (and stressful) day on Tuesday ... Great fantasy names for Trump lovers and haters ... Darrelle Revis is still looking for a place to play in 2017 ... The 15 most influential media reporters of 2017 ... Scenes from China's Miss Bum Bum Contest ... The best and worst Disney animated films ... Quiz: Are you smarter than a fourth grader?

Ben Simmons is good

Grab the tissues

Dogs are the best 

Let's Spend the Night Together

Email Andy (andy_gray@simail.com) with any questions or visit him on Twitter. Previous editions of Hot Clicks can be found here.

