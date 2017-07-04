Happy Independence Day

Happy July 4th. I hope you're reading this at the beach or on a hammock or somewhere that isn't your office. We just launched a new section called SI Eats dedicated to nothing but food and Steve Rushin wrote a tribute to the hot dog. There's also a piece on the weirdest food at every ballpark, city guides to help you choose where to eat and a new Instagram account. We also photoshopped some classic SI covers to include hot dogs.

Ivan Drago's son to appear in Creed 2?

If you're like me, you think Rocky IV is the best Rocky. That's why I'm excited about Sylvester Stallone's Instagram posts that hint of the franchise going to Russia so Adonis Creed can get revenge for his dad's death.

Another NFL player enters the wrestling ring

DeAngelo Williams figured out his next career move.

We took a bunch of photos with Hannah Jeter and an American flag, which comes in handy on a day like this. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Shia LaBeouf channels John McEnroe

Shia LaBeouf will play John McEnroe in the upcoming movie Borg vs. McEnroe, and the "you can not be serious" outburst is spot-on.

Odell Beckham Jr. gets new tattoo with classic SI cover

I don't want to say OBJ is the NFL's biggest SI fan, but this tattoo makes a strong case.

Evolution of Batman symbol

Evolution of the Batman Logo. pic.twitter.com/vOkMOTKM4u — History In Pictures (@historyepics) July 2, 2017

Happy 50th, Toba

50 years & counting: Oklahoma zoo celebrates half-century birthday of oldest zoo-born orangutan in North America. https://t.co/gRv1LNUHey — AP Central U.S. (@APCentralRegion) July 4, 2017

How to properly heat cold pizza

The best method for reheating pizza is … (via @SI_Eats) https://t.co/DOJ3mGtpCn — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 3, 2017

Odds & ends

Jamie Horowitz is out as head of Fox Sports president amid a sexual harassment probe ... I love hockey but not enough to sit through this whole game ... Cleveland's new GM candidate is a name I have not heard in forever ... The eight-man field is complete for next week's Home Run Derby ... Dan Shulman will step down from Sunday Night Baseball after the 2017 season ... How will Grayson Allen's senior season play out? ... MLB umpire Angel Hernandez is suing the league for racial discrimination ... A Los Angeles radio station asked Annie Lenox to submit her music for consideration ... What the age of 52 looks like in Hollywood ... Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill will soon be a musical ... The 100 best companies to work for.

Celtics top draft pick buries game-winner

Jayson Tatum with the game-winner in his NBA debut! pic.twitter.com/o5qr74KpUu — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 4, 2017

Coach Oakley is terrifying

Charles Oakley is mic'd up while coaching at @thebig3 and it does not disappoint pic.twitter.com/IOQJ4OEWKh — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 4, 2017

Never seen this before

