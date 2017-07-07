Extra Mustard

Friday's Hot Clicks: This commuter set up a desktop on the train and everyone is baffled

Andy Gray
Thursday July 6th, 2017

Does a desktop belong on a commuter train?

This woman set up her iMac on a commuter train and the internet is completely baffled. What do you think?

When PC goes too far

A Braves fan complained on Twitter about seeing "KKK" on the wall after pitcher Jaime Garcia had three strikeouts. People explained that it was baseball tradition and not racism but she would not let it go. Then she deleted her account.

Andre Roberson gets huge contract, leaves crappy tip

The Thunder signed Andre Roberson to a three-year, $30 million contract and he celebrated by leaving a tiny tip on a huge check. But was his excuse legit?

Lovely Lady of the Day

Bruce Yeung
I love following Julianne Hough because she is so gorgeous and spunky and I love to see what she’s doing! I also like following the comedian Chris D’elia because his posts never fail to crack me up.
My favorite people to follow on Social Media are:
I love following Julianne Hough because she is so gorgeous and spunky and I love to see what she’s doing! I also like following the comedian Chris D’elia because his posts never fail to crack me up.
Bruce Yeung
Chris Hemsworth because he is absolutely dashing and so talented in both serious and comedic roles. His accent doesn't hurt either!
My celebrity crush is and why:
Chris Hemsworth because he is absolutely dashing and so talented in both serious and comedic roles. His accent doesn't hurt either!
Bruce Yeung
Follow me by Uncle Kracker! It always puts me in a good mood as soon as it comes on.
If you looked at the "most played" songs on my phone or streaming music account, you'd see a lot of:
Follow me by Uncle Kracker! It always puts me in a good mood as soon as it comes on.
Bruce Yeung
New Girl.
If I had to watch one movie or TV Show over and over and over again, it would be:
New Girl.
Bruce Yeung
Either biting my nails or spilling... I spill just about anything and everything I eat or drink and there’s nothing I can do to stop myself.
My worst habit is:
Either biting my nails or spilling... I spill just about anything and everything I eat or drink and there’s nothing I can do to stop myself.
Bruce Yeung
Having a photographic memory! It would make the rest of my schooling and a career in the medical field a breeze.
The talent I'd most like to have that I don't currently possess is:
Having a photographic memory! It would make the rest of my schooling and a career in the medical field a breeze.
Bruce Yeung
The Denver Broncos. It was the very first football game I remember really getting into when I was younger with my dad and I’ve loved them ever since!
My favorite Professional Sports Teams is:
The Denver Broncos. It was the very first football game I remember really getting into when I was younger with my dad and I’ve loved them ever since!
Bruce Yeung
I once forgot one of my poms at a basketball NCAA tournament and had to use a pom from another cheer team that was there. The color was off from my other one, and it was so much smaller than my other pom so it looked like a had one tiny nemo fin!
The most embarrassing thing that's ever happened to me during a game is:
I once forgot one of my poms at a basketball NCAA tournament and had to use a pom from another cheer team that was there. The color was off from my other one, and it was so much smaller than my other pom so it looked like a had one tiny nemo fin!
Bruce Yeung
Microwaved S’mores.
My one guilty pleasure is:
Microwaved S’mores.
Bruce Yeung
The best BBQ pulled pork sandwich with a side of my moms corn salsa, and the Melting Pot’s chocolate fondue for dessert!
I'd want my last meal to be:
The best BBQ pulled pork sandwich with a side of my moms corn salsa, and the Melting Pot’s chocolate fondue for dessert!
Bruce Yeung
I went to dinner with a guy who badly choked on his food TWICE. First it was from eating “too fast” and then from “eating part of the napkin”. He would cough so loud and not get up to go outside or go to the bathroom and the entire restaurant stared in concern both times. He then told someone to stop looking at him after he was done!
Describe the worst date you've ever been on:
I went to dinner with a guy who badly choked on his food TWICE. First it was from eating “too fast” and then from “eating part of the napkin”. He would cough so loud and not get up to go outside or go to the bathroom and the entire restaurant stared in concern both times. He then told someone to stop looking at him after he was done!
Bruce Yeung
Bruce Yeung
Bruce Yeung
Bruce Yeung
Bruce Yeung
Bruce Yeung
Bruce Yeung
Bruce Yeung
Bruce Yeung
Bruce Yeung
Bruce Yeung
Bruce Yeung
Bruce Yeung
Bruce Yeung
Bruce Yeung
Bruce Yeung
Bruce Yeung
Bruce Yeung
Bruce Yeung
Bruce Yeung
Bruce Yeung
Bruce Yeung
Bruce Yeung
Bruce Yeung
Bruce Yeung
Bruce Yeung
Bruce Yeung
Bruce Yeung
Bruce Yeung
Bruce Yeung
Bruce Yeung
Bruce Yeung
Bruce Yeung
Bruce Yeung
Bruce Yeung
Bruce Yeung
Bruce Yeung
Bruce Yeung
Bruce Yeung
Bruce Yeung
Bruce Yeung
Bruce Yeung
Bruce Yeung
Bruce Yeung
Bruce Yeung
Bruce Yeung
Bruce Yeung
Bruce Yeung
Bruce Yeung
Bruce Yeung
Bruce Yeung
Bruce Yeung
Bruce Yeung
Bruce Yeung
Bruce Yeung
Bruce Yeung
Bruce Yeung
Bruce Yeung
Bruce Yeung
Bruce Yeung
Bruce Yeung
Bruce Yeung
Bruce Yeung
Bruce Yeung
Bruce Yeung
Bruce Yeung
Bruce Yeung
Bruce Yeung
Bruce Yeung
Cheerleader of the Week: Brenan
1 80
Close
expandIcon
1 80
Close

Meet Brenan, my new favorite Arizona State cheerleader. Just don't let her hold your drink because she spills everything. She is today's LLOD (click for a full-size gallery).

When rainless rain delays happen

The Nats and Braves had a strange night, sitting out a three-hour rain delay that didn't involve any rain. At least the jokes were good.

Fun conspiracy theory

A new photo may show Amelia Earhart survived her crash and spent her life in Japan.

We have a new Beer-Mile Relay record

Shout out to these Canadians who set a Beer-Mile Relay record while drinking craft beer.

Go Blue

Paging NBA Jam fans

Best prom date ever

Odds & Ends

The Internet can't decide if this Chipotle customer is a genius or a jerk​ ... A bunch of NFL players are investing in a 12-year-old girl's Lemonade business ... Wrestling fans: Bruce Prichard previews the Brock Lesnar-Samoa Joe match ... More proof that it's better to play in the NBA than NFL ... Ringside seats for Mayweather-McGregor are selling for $10,000 ... All you need to know about the Jay-Z-Kanye West feud ... Snoop Dogg had some thoughts on the Rob K-Word situation ... This couple met on Twitter and now they're getting married ... The anti-sand towel is perfect for your next trip to the beach ... The Sons of Anarchy spin-off will be reshot with new cast members.

Slow pitch alert

Kristaps Porzingis is in a strange, new commercial

Didi Gregorious wants your all-star vote

Lucky Charms Shake Review

1:44 | eats
Snacks Illustrated: Lucky Charms Shake

Best news bloopers of 2017

Email Andy (andy_gray@simail.com) with any questions or visit him on Twitter. Previous editions of Hot Clicks can be found here.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters