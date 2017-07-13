Get out the tissues.

With pitcher Jose Quintana getting traded from the White Sox to the Cubs on Thursday, a pair of his now ex-teammates couldn't contain their emotions.

Fellow hurlers Derek Holland and Carlos Rodon turned to song to express how they feel. With Boyz II Men's classic, It's So Hard To Say Goodbye To Yesterday blaring the in background, the duo paid tribute to Quintana at his locker before getting excited about the prospect of stealing his stuff. Truly heartfelt stuff.