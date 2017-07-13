Extra Mustard

Sad White Sox players turn to Boyz II Men after Jose Quintana trade

0:47 | MLB
Cubs acquire LHP Jose Quintana from crosstown rival White Sox
Jimmy Traina
3 hours ago

Get out the tissues.

With pitcher Jose Quintana getting traded from the White Sox to the Cubs on Thursday, a pair of his now ex-teammates couldn't contain their emotions.

Fellow hurlers Derek Holland and Carlos Rodon turned to song to express how they feel. With Boyz II Men's classic, It's So Hard To Say Goodbye To Yesterday blaring the in background, the duo paid tribute to Quintana at his locker before getting excited about the prospect of stealing his stuff. Truly heartfelt stuff.

