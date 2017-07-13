Sad White Sox players turn to Boyz II Men after Jose Quintana trade
Get out the tissues.
With pitcher Jose Quintana getting traded from the White Sox to the Cubs on Thursday, a pair of his now ex-teammates couldn't contain their emotions.
Fellow hurlers Derek Holland and Carlos Rodon turned to song to express how they feel. With Boyz II Men's classic, It's So Hard To Say Goodbye To Yesterday blaring the in background, the duo paid tribute to Quintana at his locker before getting excited about the prospect of stealing his stuff. Truly heartfelt stuff.
We say good bye to a unreal teammate and will be missed in the club house. @carlos_rodon55 and I say our final good bye to @jose_quintana24 and thank him for the good times here and making me feel right at home when I signed here. Best of luck to you buddy. #seeyajose #Q #whitesoxnation #goodluckwithcubbies #farmove #givingyourclothesawayyouleft