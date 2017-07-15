LA Galaxy mascot trolls Jose Mourinho, Manchester United
In the United States, football is not the name used to describe The Beautiful Game, and LA Galaxy mascot Cozmo wanted that to be known.
Never change, @CozmoLAGalaxy. #LAvMUN pic.twitter.com/rFQppFZeX3— LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) July 16, 2017
The Galaxy are hosting Manchester United in a friendly Saturday, and Cozmo wanted to make sure the visiting team knew what the game was called before they started playing.
It might have a different name in the rest of the world, but in the United States, it's soccer.
Football comes back in August.