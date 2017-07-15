Extra Mustard

LA Galaxy mascot trolls Jose Mourinho, Manchester United

3:03 | Planet Futbol
Gold Cup: USMNT players look to solidify World Cup spots
Khadrice Rollins
an hour ago

In the United States, football is not the name used to describe The Beautiful Game, and LA Galaxy mascot Cozmo wanted that to be known.

The Galaxy are hosting Manchester United in a friendly Saturday, and Cozmo wanted to make sure the visiting team knew what the game was called before they started playing.

It might have a different name in the rest of the world, but in the United States, it's soccer.

Football comes back in August.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters