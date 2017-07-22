Ice Cube Sang ‘Take Me Out to the Ball Game’ at Wrigley Field, and It Was Awesome
There have been some rather legendary performances of ‘Take Me Out to the Ball Game’ at Wrigley Field in past years. Ozzy Osbourne’s version stands out. The quality overall varies.
Ice Cube crushed on Saturday (no pun intended). You know the song, you know the singer, just watch.
Today I Even Got To Sing At Wrigley.— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 22, 2017
I gotta say, it was a good day. 🎼 pic.twitter.com/voFVXSrZZB
In related news, the Lakers did not beat the Supersonics.