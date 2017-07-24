Extra Mustard

Watch: Chris Froome Helps Fan Propose After Tour De France Win

0:33 | Cycling
Chris Froome Wins Fourth Tour De France Title In Five Years
Chris Chavez
2 hours ago

Shortly after winning his fourth Tour de France title in five years, Chris Froome helped a fan with a creative proposal that stunned the fan's fiancee.

"I've been carrying this around for months with me," Froome says before showing a little black box and handing it to the fan.

The fan took the box and got on one knee before the woman said yes. Froome simply walks off and starts chatting with other fans.

The whole engagement was recorded by Sky Sports reporter Orla Chennaoui.

Watch the proposal below:

Froome won the Tour de France by 54 seconds ahead of Rigoberto Uran. Froome previously won in 2013, 2015 and 2016.

