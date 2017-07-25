Wilt Chamberlain was a man of many talents.

As if dominating basketball, track and field, volleyball and acting was not enough, Chamberlain was also a monster in the recording studio.

Chamberlain had a pair of tracks he released in January of 1960. The Hall of Famer recorded two songs titled "That's Easy to Say" and "By the River."

There is a long list of basketball players who have recorded music including Shaquille O'Neal, Allen Iverson, Kobe Bryant and Damian Lillard. Most recently, Lonzo Ball showcased his skills on the mic.

Considering Chamberlain is the only one of the group to sing instead of rap, is it fair to call him the best player and best musician of the group?