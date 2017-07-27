Chris Long Is Having Fun With Eagles Teammates' Last Names
Chris Long is here for a good joke.
The Philadelphia Eagles defensive end has already trolled teammate Fletcher Cox on Twitter after Cox complained about flight delays. But Long also appears to be a big fan of off-color humor as well.
Chris Long made Lane Johnson come over to warm up next to him.— Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) July 27, 2017
“Long Johnson”
😂😂😂😂😂 #Eagles pic.twitter.com/M214q585jL
Long asked offensive tackle Lane Johnson to stand by him to warm-up, and thanks to the perfect placement of guard Darrell Greene, Long proved he can be just as clever as any 14-year-old boy.
And don't worry, Long will most likely be treating us to this gag a lot this year since he and Cox will be on the defensive line together. He already made sure to get a picture together earlier this off-season.
It's not as wholesome as when Louisville players Traveon Samuel and Lamar Jackson get near each other.
When Louisville WR Traveon Samuel & QB Lamar Jackson sit next to each other they spell a Hollywood star pic.twitter.com/yLmiEkSs7I— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 17, 2016
Or some of these other funny pairings.
"Roll 'em up!" pic.twitter.com/OAG04w32F1— Justin Ferguson (@JFergusonAU) September 6, 2014
Fish Fry http://t.co/oLJbrrAMdF pic.twitter.com/OVoyvusmMC— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) December 27, 2014
@SBNation you forgot the best one pic.twitter.com/qnFhUMkv9z— Andy Reid (@misterAndyReid) September 2, 2016
But, while Long is in Philadelphia, he will probably keep finding new teammates to stand to the left of.