WATCH: Mets Teammates Beg Lucas Duda Not to Go to Rays

Mets Trade Lucas Duda to Rays
Back in 2015, three of Lucas Duda's (then) Mets teammates Curtis Granderson, John Mayberry Jr. and Danny Muno made an Instagram account called @WeFollowLucasDuda. The point of the account was to keep fans up to speed on what Duda is up to, and the thing blew up—it has more than 127,000 followers. 

But now the account is in peril, because Lucas Duda was traded to the Rays on Thursday. His teammates were predictably pretty broken up about the news.

Don't Go Lucas!!!!! Gonna miss you buddy!!!

That's some good-ol'-fashioned teammate love.

So what happens now? Does the account simply become dormant, relegated to the annals of internet history? Or does it get transferred over to Duda's new teammates in Tampa Bay?

 

