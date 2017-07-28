Tom Brady at 40

Sure, Tom Brady doesn't turn 40 for another week, but it’s never too early to start celebrating. Here are SI’s 40 best Tom Brady photos and a really good Q&A about the milestone birthday and upcoming season. Also of note: Brady now owns the New York Jets.

This is amazing and totally unnecessary

Ever find yourself digging into a box of tasty KFC and thinking, “I wish I could use this box the chicken came in to play video games.” If so, I have good news for you.

James Harden gets jersey retired

Sure, it was at a Houston strip club, but it still counts!

Lovely Lady of the Day

Ashley Dane Clark is a Toronto-born model and actress. You may know her from the Discovery TV series Close Encounters. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Misspelled tattoo alert

Huddersfield Town finished a fairy tail season and have been promoted to Premier League.

Foods I have no interest in trying

There is now a buffalo chicken donut. No thanks.

Hot Clicks Giveaway

Chris Long makes kinda funny joke

Chris Long made Lane Johnson come over to warm up next to him.



“Long Johnson”



😂😂😂😂😂 #Eagles pic.twitter.com/M214q585jL — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) July 27, 2017

Cam Newton wears tight shorts

I cannot wear what Cam Newton wears. pic.twitter.com/Y4kYcJpKd3 — Aaron Cheslock (@AaronCheslock) July 27, 2017

Today’s N.Y. Post

Tomorrow’s NY Post cover pic.twitter.com/qX4gkcDe90 — Andy Gray (@AndyGray35) July 28, 2017

Odds & Ends

TIL: Anthony Scaramucci owns a stake in the Mets and owns a famous Mike Piazza jersey ... ​Chandler Parsons had a fun Twitter exchange with ESPN's Jeff Goodman ... Aaron Judge chipped a tooth celebrating the Yankees walk-off victory ... Taj Gibson donated $20,000 to the daughter of a slain woman ... USC has told O.J. Simpson that he is not welcome on campus after he is paroled ... Stephon Marbury is not happy that Derrick Rose had to take such a drastic pay cut ... Really nice gesture here by Steph Curry that isn't getting enough attention ... And watch Curry rip a pair of Nikes off a fan’s feet before gifting him an Under Armour pair​.

James Harrison, Antonio Brown arrives in style

Antonio Brown bringing the show to training camp, classic style. pic.twitter.com/GQGcIwEDxi — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 27, 2017

LeBron the scorekeeper

You listen when LeBron tells you the score is wrong 🤗🎉 pic.twitter.com/8WGf3qfrHc — Overtime (@overtime) July 27, 2017

Curtis Granderson is not happy with the Lucas Duda trade

Don't Go Lucas!!!!! Gonna miss you buddy!!! A post shared by Lucas Duda (@wefollowlucasduda) on Jul 27, 2017 at 3:59pm PDT

Happy Birthday, Elizabeth Berkley

