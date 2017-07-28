Extra Mustard

Friday's Hot Clicks: Ashley Dane Clark: Celebrating Tom Brady's 40th birthday

Andy Gray
2 hours ago

Tom Brady at 40

Courtesy of the Brady Family

Sure, Tom Brady doesn't turn 40 for another week, but it’s never too early to start celebrating. Here are SI’s 40 best Tom Brady photos and a really good Q&A about the milestone birthday and upcoming season. Also of note: Brady now owns the New York Jets.

This is amazing and totally unnecessary

Ever find yourself digging into a box of tasty KFC and thinking, “I wish I could use this box the chicken came in to play video games.” If so, I have good news for you.

James Harden gets jersey retired

Sure, it was at a Houston strip club, but it still counts!

Lovely Lady of the Day

HypePRNow
HypePRNow
HypePRNow
HypePRNow
HypePRNow
HypePRNow
HypePRNow
HypePRNow
HypePRNow
HypePRNow
HypePRNow
HypePRNow
HypePRNow
HypePRNow
HypePRNow
HypePRNow
HypePRNow
HypePRNow
HypePRNow
HypePRNow
HypePRNow
HypePRNow
HypePRNow
HypePRNow
HypePRNow
HypePRNow
Ashley Dane Clark: Lovely Lady of the Day
1 28
Close
expandIcon
1 28
Close

Ashley Dane Clark is a Toronto-born model and actress. You may know her from the Discovery TV series Close Encounters. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery)

Misspelled tattoo alert

Huddersfield Town finished a fairy tail season and have been promoted to Premier League.

Foods I have no interest in trying

There is now a buffalo chicken donut. No thanks.

Hot Clicks Giveaway

Big news! STIHL TIMBERSPORTS, which features top lumberjacks competing in exciting chopping and sawing competitions, is holding its U.S. Professional and Collegiate Championships in Milwaukee this weekend. You can watch live on ESPN3 or at stihltimbersports.com. In anticipation of this big event, STIHL TIMBERSPORTS is giving away a packed goodie backpack that includes a STIHL hat, a Team USA long-sleeve hooded tee-shirt, protective glasses, a STIHL TIMBERSPORTS German Fest mug, an insulated bottle, a foam axe, and much more. I'll send a backpack to the 100th, 200th and 300th person who can tell me which minor league baseball team held a Wayne’s World tribute last night. The answer was in Thursday’s Clicks. Please make the subject line “STIHL Timbersports.”

Chris Long makes kinda funny joke

Cam Newton wears tight shorts

Today’s N.Y. Post

Odds & Ends

TIL: Anthony Scaramucci owns a stake in the Mets and owns a famous Mike Piazza jersey ... Chandler Parsons had a fun Twitter exchange with ESPN's Jeff Goodman ... Aaron Judge chipped a tooth celebrating the Yankees walk-off victory ... Taj Gibson donated $20,000 to the daughter of a slain woman ... USC has told O.J. Simpson that he is not welcome on campus after he is paroled ... Stephon Marbury is not happy that Derrick Rose had to take such a drastic pay cut ... Really nice gesture here by Steph Curry that isn't getting enough attention ... And watch Curry rip a pair of Nikes off a fan’s feet before gifting him an Under Armour pair​.

James Harrison, Antonio Brown arrives in style

LeBron the scorekeeper

Curtis Granderson is not happy with the Lucas Duda trade

Don't Go Lucas!!!!! Gonna miss you buddy!!!

A post shared by Lucas Duda (@wefollowlucasduda) on

Happy Birthday, Elizabeth Berkley

Email Andy (andy_gray@simail.com) with any questions or visit him on Twitter. Previous editions of Hot Clicks can be found here.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters