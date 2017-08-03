Extra Mustard

Cardinals President Sends Private Jet to Pick Up Kurt Warner's Kids

Kurt Warner is set to be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Saturday. That's a testament to an incredible career and surely something the entire Warner family doesn't want to miss. 

They were in danger of missing the beginning of Enshrinement Weekend, which prompted Warner to tweet to United to ask for a little help.

Before United could chime in, Cardinals president Michael Bidwill flexed a little muscle.

Warner, of course, played for the Cardinals late in his career, bringing the franchise to its lone Super Bowl appearance in 2009. 

Life as Hall of Famer seems nice. 

