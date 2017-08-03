Report: Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill Has No Structural Damage in Knee

Kurt Warner is set to be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Saturday. That's a testament to an incredible career and surely something the entire Warner family doesn't want to miss.

They were in danger of missing the beginning of Enshrinement Weekend, which prompted Warner to tweet to United to ask for a little help.

Ok, not much 4 name dropping but @united help a HOFer out - kids stuck at O'Hare & u have 1 flight to Clev so they can make it to our party? — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) August 3, 2017

Before United could chime in, Cardinals president Michael Bidwill flexed a little muscle.

Problem solved: @AZCardinals President Michael Bidwill sending private ✈️ to Chicago to pick up stranded Warner traveling party of 13 https://t.co/qQcGcP9DNT — Mark Dalton (@CardsMarkD) August 3, 2017

Warner, of course, played for the Cardinals late in his career, bringing the franchise to its lone Super Bowl appearance in 2009.

Life as Hall of Famer seems nice.