Russell Westbrook has a style all of his own. Now, he is writing a book to give the world a glimpse into his creative mind.

Russell Westbrook: Style Divers is selling for $55. According to the website of the book's publisher Rizzoli, "This book is a collection of stylish and inspiring images and text that provide a rare glimpse into Westbrook’s world, revealing how he uses style as a psychological weapon on and off the court and how he has redefined the role of a contemporary athlete turned cultural figure."

I'm not quite sure how The Brodie's style is a "psychological weapon," but since he just averaged a triple-double for an entire season, I'm going to take his word for it.

Earlier this summer, the 2016-17 NBA MVP was named Sports Illustrated's most fashionable athlete of the year.

Is The New York Times Best Sellers List the next honor awaiting Russ?