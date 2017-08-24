The Minnesota Wild have come up with an interesting way to get fans to feel like a bigger part of the product: Have them help create the playing surface.

Yes. The Wild are having fans contribute water that will be turned into the ice for next season.

The "This Is Our Ice" campaign will look for fans to bring in water from their favorite lakes, ponds and rinks to the Xcel Energy Center on Sept. 16.

The Wild will be handing out containers from Aug. 24-Sept. 4 at the Minnesota State Fair FAN Central booth. Fans can bring three ounces of water to the stadium on Sept. 16 when the water will be put into a Zamboni that will then add all the water to the ice for next season.