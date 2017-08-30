Watch: Klay Thompson Goes 1-2 While Guarded By a Dog

As summer rolls into fall, NBA players are wrapping up their vacations and getting to work in the gym. That doesn't mean they're in all-business mode just yet, though.

Klay Thompson, who appears to be working out in the Lakers' facility, had time to take on an unusual defender.

Klay did shoot 50% against the dog. pic.twitter.com/nnuy4wZxIN — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) August 30, 2017

Thompson's importance to the Warriors was just confirmed by the team's refusal to trade him for Kyrie Irving, and he's won two championships in the past three years. Still, he had some difficulty shaking that dog.