Extra Mustard

Watch: Klay Thompson Goes 1-2 While Guarded By a Dog

3:08 | NBA
NBA Over/Unders: Cavs, Celtics and Warriors All Have Intriguing Odds
Daniel Rapaport
29 minutes ago

As summer rolls into fall, NBA players are wrapping up their vacations and getting to work in the gym. That doesn't mean they're in all-business mode just yet, though. 

Klay Thompson, who appears to be working out in the Lakers' facility, had time to take on an unusual defender.

Thompson's importance to the Warriors was just confirmed by the team's refusal to trade him for Kyrie Irving, and he's won two championships in the past three years. Still, he had some difficulty shaking that dog.

