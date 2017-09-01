Great moments in Wiffle Ball

Labor Day weekend is here. It's the perfect time to turn off the TV, call a few friends and play a friendly game of Wiffle ball. That's what these guys did and they turned in the best play in Wiffle ball history (according to my unofficial records, at least). Also, what an amazing field. You know it's serious when there are painted white lines and a batting net.

Illegal jersey alert

Florida A&M lost four time outs in its game against Arkansas last night because (according to rule 1-4.5-b) the numbers on the jersey didn't contrast with the base color of said jersey. If I'm the FAMU equipment manager, I am staying away from the coach for a few days.

The best T-shirt for every NFL team

I want the Randy Moss "mooning the crowd" shirt.

Carrie Minter has been modeling since age 15 and has appeared in Seventeen Magazine, FHM, Esquire, Maxim and Playboy.

Help out Hurricane Harvey victims

There's a lot of bad going on in Houston right now and you can help. Text the word HARVEY to 90999 for a quick $10 donation or visit J.J. Watt's fundraiser to help. If there's a different group you want to give money to, be sure to check with the Harvey Charity Tracker and make sure it's legit.

If you read one story this weekend

Greg Bishop's piece on how Blair Walsh, the Vikings kicker who missed a field goal to end the team's 2015 season, inspired a young fan on the verge of suicide is a must-read.

Ten best August waiver trades in MLB history

Detroit fans would prefer you not discuss that Doyle Alexander for John Smoltz trade.

More athletes in maze

Toronto Maple Leaf stars Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner immortalized by a…maze? https://t.co/VvLXOK70TG pic.twitter.com/D7z2ipiSgX — Next Impulse Sports (@NextImpulse) September 1, 2017

World's largest horse

World's Largest ever horse. 1928-1948. pic.twitter.com/4ul2K8wMCo — History In Pictures (@historyepics) August 31, 2017

Odds & Ends

Justin Verlander is headed to the Astros ... The Independent League ​Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks converted two triple plays in one game ... Pete Rose is done at Fox ... Looks like the NFL screwed up the Ezekiel Elliott investigation ... Helpful suggestions if you're looking for a fantasy football team name ... If this isn't bad karma, I don't know what is ... The best TV shows of 2017 (so far) ... Here's an amazing viral dog story ... Labor Day is big for TV marathons, and here are the ones planned for this year.

Joey Votto, good guy

The world needs more people like Joey Votto. pic.twitter.com/3wg2l4Ob8h — MLB (@MLB) August 31, 2017

What a grab!

Sportsman of the Year

My brother, Jake, is 18 & a senior at Vestavia. He also happens to have Down Syndrome. Tonight 2 teams helped to make his dream come true! pic.twitter.com/uLoP3KH8KR — Amy Hyde (@Amy_Lissa) August 26, 2017

That '80s drum sound, explained

How a recording-studio mishap shaped 80s music. pic.twitter.com/spWa2MNLnU — Vox (@voxdotcom) September 1, 2017

Best news bloopers for August

Can't wait to see this