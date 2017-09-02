Chris Jericho Thinks The Rock Will End Up as President of the United States

College Football Roundup

The first weekend college football season got off to a crazy start. It took Lane Kiffin SIX HOURS to lose his debut as Florida Atlantic head coach, Wyoming’s punter whiffed on a punt and Rutgers installed hot tubs in the student section to get students to come to games. Also, Texas and Maryland traded kick-sixes, and here are the best signs from College GameDay in Atlanta.

NFL Roundup

The deadline to trim rosters from 90 to 53 is Saturday afternoon. Track every move here. The Steelers traded Sammie Coates and the Lions released Brad Kaaya, who left Miami early for the NFL. ;Here’s one reason every quarterback in the league sucks and here’s why your team won’t win the Super Bowl this year. And J.J. Watt’s hurricane relief fundraiser is reaching incredible levels.

Targeting rules suck

Utah State was the victim of another ridiculous targeting call on Friday night. It was the right call but it’s the wrong rule and is taking opportunities away from student-athletes.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Lovely Lady of the Day: Kate Upton 1 23 Close expandIcon 1 23 Close

Your Labor Day Weekend LLOD is the beautiful Kate Upton. (Click here for full-sized gallery)

USMNT in trouble

They lost a home match against Costa Rica on Friday night, making their Tuesday trip to Honduras a big one.

What does it mean?!?!

This PlayStation commercial teased a return of college video games.

But is it really?

43-year-old Terrell Owens: ‘Me not being on the field right now is a joke’ https://t.co/JZVFi4hQcY pic.twitter.com/AAZkQ1wdK9 — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) September 2, 2017

Savages

Clemson’s band trolling Ohio State in its halftime show... pic.twitter.com/obTPrLz6jD — #DaHale (@DavidHaleESPN) September 2, 2017

A+ tweet

Maryland normally vs. Maryland against Texas pic.twitter.com/CfJG1S10JS — Rodger Sherman (@rodger_sherman) September 2, 2017

Look. At. That. Flow.

Say goodbye to your girlfriend, this guy just stole her heart #NeverGraduate pic.twitter.com/730J43BsdH — 5th Year (@5thYear) September 2, 2017

Odds and Ends

Rotten Tomatoes compiled an epic list of 200 Essential Movies to Watch ... Jim Rice was not amused by C.C. Sabathia’s Red Sox comments, told him to lose the "burger weight" ... This is a really weird article about Americans eating more brains, hearts and feet than ever ... Stay up to the minute on Ezekiel Elliott’s appeal with this timeline of his suspension ... Woman pulls a gun at Wal Mart in argument over school supplies.

Non-helmet headbutting not recommended

Note to self: Remember to wear helmet before head butting teammate... pic.twitter.com/DWNlZ2fYnH — College Sports Only (@OfficialCSO) September 2, 2017

Football is violent

What is happening?

Text and video Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping him on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.