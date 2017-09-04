Tuesday's Hot Clicks
Fast food bacon ratings
This is very well done. I was pleasantly surprised with McDonald's and Checkers.
Troy Aikman life update
Sorry, ladies. Troy Aikman is officially off the market. https://t.co/GYTpPabxLw pic.twitter.com/1pWHWWv3HJ— SI Vault (@si_vault) September 5, 2017
Odds & Ends
Marlins Man explained how he helped break up a fight at the Red Sox-Yankees game ... Roger Federer is a really good guy (example No. 367) ... It's been a terrible weekend for Tigers outfielder Mikie Mahtook ... I like Dimitri Payet. More athletes should embrace being d**kheads ... If the wife and I decide to have a baby, I want no one to know just like this couple ... Sign this petition to replace the Columbus Statue with one of Prince.
Happy Birthday Elena Delle Donne
Random song I really like
