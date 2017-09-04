Tuesday's Hot Clicks

Lovely Lady of the Day

Returning to work after a long weekend is never fun, but hopefully today's LLOD Victoria Ku can help ease the transition (click for full-size gallery).

Fast food bacon ratings

This is very well done. I was pleasantly surprised with McDonald's and Checkers.

Troy Aikman life update

Sorry, ladies. Troy Aikman is officially off the market. https://t.co/GYTpPabxLw pic.twitter.com/1pWHWWv3HJ — SI Vault (@si_vault) September 5, 2017

Odds & Ends

Marlins Man explained how he helped break up a fight at the Red Sox-Yankees game ... Roger Federer is a really good guy (example No. 367) ... It's been a terrible weekend for Tigers outfielder Mikie Mahtook ... I like Dimitri Payet. More athletes should embrace being d**kheads ... If the wife and I decide to have a baby, I want no one to know just like this couple ... Sign this petition to replace the Columbus Statue with one of Prince.

Happy Birthday Elena Delle Donne

Random song I really like

