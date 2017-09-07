Chiefs destroy Patriots

There goes 16-0. The Chiefs laid out the Patriots last night and rookie running back Kareem Hunt did most of the damage. Alex Smith wasn't bad either. The Patriots started the night by trolling the Falcons and watching their fans boo the crap out of Roger Goodell. But the crowd was mostly silent in the second half as Kansas City built their lead and kept piling on. Tom Brady was not happy about the outcome. Congrats to the much maligned Andy Reid, who dominated Bill Belichick like it was the 1971 Pass, Kick and Punt Competition.

Justin Pugh catches thief

Earlier this week, Justin Pugh sent out a tweet with security footage of someone stealing a package from his Jersey City apartment. This hit home because like Pugh, I am a Jersey City resident. I'm happy to report that Detective Pugh helped catch the perp after a second photo emerged and the case is officially closed.

One other important football note

SI Swimsuit model (and Packers fan) Myla Dalbesio posed topless with a football.

Lovely Lady of the Day

I'm fascinated with Oreo and their never-ending array of new flavors. So is model Whitney Wagner, who reviewed the new Apple Pie flavor in this Instagram video. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

NHL players try to sketch their team logo

These were surprisingly good. If I had to choose, I'd say Tanner Pearson's was the best.

Today in gross photos of hands

This is why I'll never go on a rowing expedition in the Arctic Circle

Meet Harvey and Irma

Not many couples stay married 75 years. Also, they have the same name as the hurricanes.

JFK Airport opens private lounge for animals

Because horses deserve first class treatment when they travel.

Lenny Dykstra does his thing

DM me. — Lenny Dykstra (@LennyDykstra) September 7, 2017

Yay?

Releasing my first single tomorrow 🎵 "Melo Ball 1" feat. @KP2GLOBAL prod. by EBE 👌🏽 Download it and tell me what y'all think 💯 pic.twitter.com/u2mxpwk9Ht — Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) September 8, 2017

#CarryCanada

2017 NFL season, meet The Great Canadian Handoff. 🇨🇦 #CarryCanada pic.twitter.com/tgZKPproKM — NFL Canada (@NFLCanada) September 7, 2017

Odds & Ends

This was the most painful chest bump celebration in sports history ... Meet Kathryn Smith, the first woman to become a full-time coach in the NFL ... The Week in Wrestling column is out and I'm going to miss Santino Marella ... I am sure this was an innocent mistake but bad, bad music choice by the Braves .... The viral video of people golfing by a huge wildfire is real ... Good breakdown of the NFL practice squads this season ... LOL Mets

Patriots unveil Super Bowl banner

Get the bleep button out

You are correct @notthefakeSVP - If you drop a "Kansas Shitty" on TV, it will be on the internet pic.twitter.com/TAMt5pKTNq — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) September 8, 2017

Someone is grumpy

The Bill Belichick postgame press conference did not disappoint. Bill was as chatty as ever. pic.twitter.com/8xfHXAIY2c — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) September 8, 2017

Me and Julio Down By the Schoolyard