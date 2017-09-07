Extra Mustard

Friday's Hot Clicks: Whitney Wagner; Chiefs Blow Out Patriots in Season Opener

Andy Gray
an hour ago

Chiefs destroy Patriots

Getty Images

There goes 16-0. The Chiefs laid out the Patriots last night and rookie running back Kareem Hunt did most of the damage. Alex Smith wasn't bad either. The Patriots started the night by trolling the Falcons and watching their fans boo the crap out of Roger Goodell. But the crowd was mostly silent in the second half as Kansas City built their lead and kept piling on. Tom Brady was not happy about the outcome. Congrats to the much maligned Andy Reid, who dominated Bill Belichick like it was the 1971 Pass, Kick and Punt Competition.

Justin Pugh catches thief

Earlier this week, Justin Pugh sent out a tweet with security footage of someone stealing a package from his Jersey City apartment. This hit home because like Pugh, I am a Jersey City resident. I'm happy to report that Detective Pugh helped catch the perp after a second photo emerged and the case is officially closed.

One other important football note

SI Swimsuit model (and Packers fan) Myla Dalbesio posed topless with a football. 

Lovely Lady of the Day

@hellowhitney/Instagram
One.1 Management
One.1 Management
One.1 Management
@hellowhitney/Instagram
@hellowhitney/Instagram
@hellowhitney/Instagram
One.1 Management
One.1 Management
One.1 Management
@hellowhitney/Instagram
One.1 Management
@hellowhitney/Instagram
@hellowhitney/Instagram
@hellowhitney/Instagram
One.1 Management
Whitney Wagner: Lovely Lady of the Day
I'm fascinated with Oreo and their never-ending array of new flavors. So is model Whitney Wagner, who reviewed the new Apple Pie flavor in this Instagram video. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

NHL players try to sketch their team logo

These were surprisingly good. If I had to choose, I'd say Tanner Pearson's was the best.

Today in gross photos of hands

This is why I'll never go on a rowing expedition in the Arctic Circle

Meet Harvey and Irma

Not many couples stay married 75 years. Also, they have the same name as the hurricanes.

JFK Airport opens private lounge for animals

Because horses deserve first class treatment when they travel. 

Lenny Dykstra does his thing

Yay?

#CarryCanada

Odds & Ends

This was the most painful chest bump celebration in sports history ... Meet Kathryn Smith, the first woman to become a full-time coach in the NFL ... The Week in Wrestling column is out and I'm going to miss Santino Marella ... I am sure this was an innocent mistake but bad, bad music choice by the Braves .... The viral video of people golfing by a huge wildfire is real ... Good breakdown of the NFL practice squads this season ... LOL Mets ... 50 animals that look like TV and movie characters ... The Mean Girls musical will open on Broadway in April ... 25 of the scariest Stephen King moments

Patriots unveil Super Bowl banner

Get the bleep button out

Someone is grumpy

Me and Julio Down By the Schoolyard

Email Andy (andy_gray@simail.com) with any questions or visit him on Twitter. Previous editions of Hot Clicks can be found here.

 

      Add Reporters