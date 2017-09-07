Friday's Hot Clicks: Whitney Wagner; Chiefs Blow Out Patriots in Season Opener
Chiefs destroy Patriots
There goes 16-0. The Chiefs laid out the Patriots last night and rookie running back Kareem Hunt did most of the damage. Alex Smith wasn't bad either. The Patriots started the night by trolling the Falcons and watching their fans boo the crap out of Roger Goodell. But the crowd was mostly silent in the second half as Kansas City built their lead and kept piling on. Tom Brady was not happy about the outcome. Congrats to the much maligned Andy Reid, who dominated Bill Belichick like it was the 1971 Pass, Kick and Punt Competition.
Justin Pugh catches thief
Earlier this week, Justin Pugh sent out a tweet with security footage of someone stealing a package from his Jersey City apartment. This hit home because like Pugh, I am a Jersey City resident. I'm happy to report that Detective Pugh helped catch the perp after a second photo emerged and the case is officially closed.
One other important football note
SI Swimsuit model (and Packers fan) Myla Dalbesio posed topless with a football.
NHL players try to sketch their team logo
These were surprisingly good. If I had to choose, I'd say Tanner Pearson's was the best.
Today in gross photos of hands
This is why I'll never go on a rowing expedition in the Arctic Circle
Meet Harvey and Irma
Not many couples stay married 75 years. Also, they have the same name as the hurricanes.
JFK Airport opens private lounge for animals
Because horses deserve first class treatment when they travel.
Lenny Dykstra does his thing
DM me.— Lenny Dykstra (@LennyDykstra) September 7, 2017
Yay?
Releasing my first single tomorrow 🎵 "Melo Ball 1" feat. @KP2GLOBAL prod. by EBE 👌🏽 Download it and tell me what y'all think 💯 pic.twitter.com/u2mxpwk9Ht— Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) September 8, 2017
#CarryCanada
2017 NFL season, meet The Great Canadian Handoff. 🇨🇦 #CarryCanada pic.twitter.com/tgZKPproKM— NFL Canada (@NFLCanada) September 7, 2017
Odds & Ends
Patriots unveil Super Bowl banner
And here it is #Patriots #WBZ pic.twitter.com/cW42rckzNJ— Joe Giza (@JoeGiza) September 8, 2017
Get the bleep button out
You are correct @notthefakeSVP - If you drop a "Kansas Shitty" on TV, it will be on the internet pic.twitter.com/TAMt5pKTNq— CJ Fogler (@cjzero) September 8, 2017
Someone is grumpy
The Bill Belichick postgame press conference did not disappoint. Bill was as chatty as ever. pic.twitter.com/8xfHXAIY2c— Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) September 8, 2017
Me and Julio Down By the Schoolyard
