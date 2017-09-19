Wednesday's Hot Clicks: Brook S.; Derek Carr Stars in the Greatest Athlete Commercial Ever
Derek Carr stars in the greatest athlete commercial ever
I have been a proud member of the Chase bank family for over a decade but if I lived in the Fresno region, I would take all my money out and bring it right to EECU. That's how good Derek Carr's new commercial is. Dressed like The Ultimate Warrior meets Zack Morris, Carr dances on the set like he's in a 1991 Bell Biv Devoe video. Even his brother (and former NFL QB) David makes an appearance. It's just so great. Watch it now.
Man of his word
Last week, a Phillies fan tweeted that he'd buy everyone chicken nuggets if Rhys Hoskins hits a home run. Now most people - especially those with less than 300 Twitter followers - would just laugh it off and go on their merry way. But not Damon Miller Jr. He actually showed up at Citizens Bank Park last night to hand out nuggets to fans. What a guy!
Have you seen Alfonso Soriano lately?
Someone's been spending time at the gym.
Lovely Lady of the Day
Clemson is ranked No. 2 in the nation and I think Cheerleader Brook S. is a major reason why. She turned me into a Tigers fan. Brook is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).
Paying tribute to an American icon
Here are 45 guys dressed like Magnum P.I. getting kicked out of a Tigers game.
Most valuable pup
Can't say enough good things about this playful pup interrupting an Argentine soccer game.
Hot Clicks Giveaway
There's nothing more important than a good pair of headphones. With that in mind, I recommend the AH-C160W by Denon. The sleek design uses unique Earhook technology to keep the earpieces in place - even during heavy workouts or when running. As luck would have it, I have three pairs of Denon AH-C160W to give away and I'll send to the 100th, 200th and 300th person who emails me (andy_gray@simail.com) the cost of Floyd Mayweather's new home. The answer was in Tuesday's Hot Clicks. Please make the subject line "Denon."
This was odd
.@ravens tweeted and deleted this and I can’t stop thinking about it pic.twitter.com/eHjzM5VhLn— Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) September 19, 2017
Okla-Home
Okla-Home 💙 pic.twitter.com/54JqtM4c5S— Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) September 19, 2017
Oklahomies
Odds & Ends
Police in Colorado are hot on the trail of a runner accused of pooping in public ... Breaking News: Lionel Messi is good at soccer ... Former All-Pro cornerback Charles Tillman is now training for the FBI ... This story made me like Zach Greinke ... Robert Griffin III went on a Twitter rant about Mike Shanahan and a bunch of other things ... Here's a really cool app for those fans who are shown on TV during a football game ... Uproxx's new documentary series Us Against the World looks excellent ... Another golfer discusses how Tiger Woods is kind of cheap ... The Browns are actually favorites to win a game ... Here's a positive police story since they don't get enough good press ... An Oregon teacher converted his classroom into a Harry Potter fantasy ... Women hilariously discuss the big breast struggle ... The five best '90s Nickelodeon game shows ... What the White House bathrooms taught me about power.
Everyone should be as happy as this little guy after getting Giants tickets
Midgame snack
Dee Gordon casually eating some ice cream in the dugout pic.twitter.com/DDipl6CCAm— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 20, 2017
Ouch!
Poor Chase Headley. #Yankees pic.twitter.com/n8t2CSYIUN— Max Wildstein (@MaxWildstein) September 20, 2017
Tom Herman is very serious about his gum
ICYMI: The bubble gum question for Tom Herman. @ATXANT10 is a champ. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/XzHv3wvw0R— Will Baizer (@WillBaizer) September 18, 2017
LeGarrette and his Little Homie
Poison
