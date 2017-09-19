Derek Carr stars in the greatest athlete commercial ever

I have been a proud member of the Chase bank family for over a decade but if I lived in the Fresno region, I would take all my money out and bring it right to EECU. That's how good Derek Carr's new commercial is. Dressed like The Ultimate Warrior meets Zack Morris, Carr dances on the set like he's in a 1991 Bell Biv Devoe video. Even his brother (and former NFL QB) David makes an appearance. It's just so great. Watch it now.

Man of his word

Last week, a Phillies fan tweeted that he'd buy everyone chicken nuggets if Rhys Hoskins hits a home run. Now most people - especially those with less than 300 Twitter followers - would just laugh it off and go on their merry way. But not Damon Miller Jr. He actually showed up at Citizens Bank Park last night to hand out nuggets to fans. What a guy!

Have you seen Alfonso Soriano lately?

Someone's been spending time at the gym.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Photo courtesy of Brook / Clemson Photo courtesy of Brook / Clemson Photo courtesy of Brook / Clemson Photo courtesy of Brook / Clemson Brook S.: Lovely Lady of the Day 1 29 Close expandIcon 1 29 Close

Clemson is ranked No. 2 in the nation and I think Cheerleader Brook S. is a major reason why. She turned me into a Tigers fan. Brook is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Paying tribute to an American icon

Here are 45 guys dressed like Magnum P.I. getting kicked out of a Tigers game.

Most valuable pup

Can't say enough good things about this playful pup interrupting an Argentine soccer game.

Hot Clicks Giveaway

There's nothing more important than a good pair of headphones. With that in mind, I recommend the AH-C160W by Denon. The sleek design uses unique Earhook technology to keep the earpieces in place - even during heavy workouts or when running. As luck would have it, I have three pairs of Denon AH-C160W to give away and I'll send to the 100th, 200th and 300th person who emails me (andy_gray@simail.com) the cost of Floyd Mayweather's new home. The answer was in Tuesday's Hot Clicks. Please make the subject line "Denon."

This was odd

.@ravens tweeted and deleted this and I can’t stop thinking about it pic.twitter.com/eHjzM5VhLn — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) September 19, 2017

Okla-Home

Oklahomies

oklahomies ✨ #siswimsearch A post shared by Allie Ayers (@allieeayers) on Jul 20, 2017 at 4:40pm PDT

Odds & Ends

Everyone should be as happy as this little guy after getting Giants tickets

Midgame snack

Dee Gordon casually eating some ice cream in the dugout pic.twitter.com/DDipl6CCAm — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 20, 2017

Ouch!

Tom Herman is very serious about his gum

LeGarrette and his Little Homie

Me and lil homie vibin bihh 😂😂 #FanLuv A post shared by LeGarrette Blount (@l_blount29) on Sep 19, 2017 at 6:18pm PDT

Poison