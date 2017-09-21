77 Reasons to Love Sports

From Joel Embiid's Twitter account to hockey mullets to Vince McMahon's strut to the ring, we listed 77 reasons we love sports, and it's the best thing you'll read today. If we left anything off, email me (andy_gray@simail.com) and let me know. For the record, I'd have included military reunions in the list, but someone told me they were played out.

The best movie of the 1980s

Actor Bernie Casey, who played eight seasons in the NFL, passed away yesterday at age 78. Casey became an actor after his career ended and famously starred as Lambda Lambda Lambda president U.N. Jefferson in Revenge of the Nerds. I've said it before and I'll say it again: Revenge of the Nerds is the best movie from the 1980s. I know it's totally subjective, but I feel very strongly that inferior movies like Ghostbusters, The Breakfast Club and even Beetlejuice get all the press while ROTN doesn't get the respect it deserves. Rant over.

Dear Athletes: Stop DMing random girls and expecting privacy

Shaquille O'Neal is the latest victim.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Gabriella Kuti is one of those models I thought I'd never featured before, then did some research and realized I had. But it's been a long while and she's long overdue for another feature (click for full-size gallery).

Paging all HGTV fans

This Vulture piece is excellent, and now I'm not sure I like HGTV quite as much.

Today in really bad fashion

Doublejeans are awful and horrible, and I can't wait to see someone wearing them.

Don't read this, Lion King fans

Tottenham supporters took a great song and destroyed it.

Scenes from NYC pizza run

I'm a few days late to this, but pizza plus a 5K is always a good time.

Eli Manning isn't phased by criticism from his coach

Bravo Eli Manning. Great answer. pic.twitter.com/Z4gWgJKU5p — tara sullivan (@Record_Tara) September 21, 2017

One way to spend $6,500

Braun Strowman is terrifying

.@BraunStrowman on social media: 'Twitter is my character. Instagram is for Adam.' https://t.co/51871P6Sj3 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 21, 2017

Odds & Ends

I usually hate anything that has to do with the Yankees, but this is kind of genius ... The most popular sneakers among NBA players (Kobe Bryant will be happy with this list) ... Hard to disagree with Richard Sherman's take on NFL injury reports ... Tom Brady and Bill Belichick are such great guys ... Former MLB star Raul Mondesi has some some serious legal issues ... Not sure what happened to Matt Harvey this season, but he is awful ... Albert Haynesworth was attacked by the mother of his child (and he tweeted all about it) ... Here's one coach putting another coach in a chokehold at a third-grade football game ... The Chargers' move to L.A. seems like a big disaster ... Joe Thomas is very optimistic ... Avril Lavigne tops the list of the most dangerous people online.

Derek Fisher's mom really likes Dancing With the Stars

Adidas brings Giannis the truck

It looks like adidas brought @Giannis_An34 a truck full of sneakers. 👀 pic.twitter.com/pdOkw9TWxF — B/R Kicks (@br_kicks) September 20, 2017

Who is ... Michael Jordan?

Crying Jordan meme FTW 😂 😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/Dqq8zhPJ91 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 21, 2017

R.I.P. Bernie Casey

I love this performance

Carpool Karaoke: Foo Fighters

