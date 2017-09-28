Thursday's Hot Clicks: Elise Natalie; Watch Jerry Jones Desperately Chase Down Cameraman

Andy Gray
September 28, 2017

Jerry Jones really hustled to make this photo happen

On Monday night, Jerry Jones locked arms and took a knee with his players before the National Anthem. I'm sure you've seen the above photo 30,000 times by now. What you haven't seen, however, is Jones desperately trying to get the cameraman's attention to make sure the moment was captured. Of course, if the President of the United States called you four times to discuss the National Anthem, you'd probably want to be sure everyone is watching what you do.

One way to get arrested

Rose Picklo was just another MLS fan enjoying a lovely afternoon at the Minnesota United game. Then she had some beers, took off her top, refused to put it back on and was escorted out by police after a seven-year-old boy saw her "exposure." This never happens at the MLS games I go to.

One last hurrah for MLB rookies 

As the MLB season enters its final weekend, some teams are making sure their rookies dress as ridiculously as possible. Sheriff Daniel Mengden is my favorite. 

Lovely Lady of the Day

Elise Natalie: Lovely Lady of the Day
Wicked LA Photography
Wicked LA Photography
Wicked LA Photography
@elise_natalie/Instagram
Wicked LA Photography
Wicked LA Photography
Wicked LA Photography
@elise_natalie/Instagram
Wicked LA Photography
Wicked LA Photography
@elise_natalie/Instagram
@elise_natalie/Instagram
Wicked LA Photography
Wicked LA Photography
Wicked LA Photography
@elise_natalie/Instagram
Wicked LA Photography
Wicked LA Photography
Wicked LA Photography
Wicked LA Photography
It's been a while since I featured an Australian model, but Elise Natalie is here to right that wrong. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery). 

This story is nuts

Former WWF star Marty Jannetty wants to know if it’s okay to have sex with his “daughter” after discovering she was not his biological child. 

Internet mocks Steven Segal

The actor stated that kneeling for the National Anthem is "outrageous" and "disgusting." Twitter didn't take kindly to that opinion.

The 30 most boring games

Spoiler: Golf is really boring. 

Patrick Ewing's knee pads were no joke

We all face these tough choices

I clearly wasn't supposed to be in this shot

Odds & Ends

Twitter's reaction to Khloe Kardashian's pregnancy was hilarious ... I didn't totally understand this at all but Bill Belichick is a genius ... Deshaun Watson gave his game check to cafeteria workers affected by Hurricane Harvey ... ​Gotta respect Charles Tillman, who is trying to become a FBI agent now that his NFL career is over ...  Goldberg (the wrestler) will appear on The Goldbergs (TV show) this season ... Jim Calhoun, age 75, is returning to college coaching ... Larry Izzo is disgusting ... A history of Hugh Hefner's wives and girlfriends ... Barack Obama is a big softie.

New Dugout Game: Who can name more animals in Spanish?

Tall guy. Short putter.

Joe Maddon celebrates differently than I do

Marquette King goes skateboarding with lizard

🐲

A post shared by Marquette King (@marquetteking) on

R.I.P. Hugh Hefner

Email Andy (andy_gray@simail.com) with any questions or visit him on Twitter. Previous editions of Hot Clicks can be found here.

