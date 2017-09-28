Jerry Jones really hustled to make this photo happen

On Monday night, Jerry Jones locked arms and took a knee with his players before the National Anthem. I'm sure you've seen the above photo 30,000 times by now. What you haven't seen, however, is Jones desperately trying to get the cameraman's attention to make sure the moment was captured. Of course, if the President of the United States called you four times to discuss the National Anthem, you'd probably want to be sure everyone is watching what you do.

One way to get arrested

Rose Picklo was just another MLS fan enjoying a lovely afternoon at the Minnesota United game. Then she had some beers, took off her top, refused to put it back on and was escorted out by police after a seven-year-old boy saw her "exposure." This never happens at the MLS games I go to.

One last hurrah for MLB rookies

As the MLB season enters its final weekend, some teams are making sure their rookies dress as ridiculously as possible. Sheriff Daniel Mengden is my favorite.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Elise Natalie: Lovely Lady of the Day Wicked LA Photography Wicked LA Photography Wicked LA Photography @elise_natalie/Instagram Wicked LA Photography Wicked LA Photography Wicked LA Photography @elise_natalie/Instagram Wicked LA Photography Wicked LA Photography @elise_natalie/Instagram @elise_natalie/Instagram Wicked LA Photography Wicked LA Photography Wicked LA Photography @elise_natalie/Instagram Wicked LA Photography Wicked LA Photography Wicked LA Photography Wicked LA Photography 1 of 20 Close expandIcon 1 20 Close

It's been a while since I featured an Australian model, but Elise Natalie is here to right that wrong. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

This story is nuts

Former WWF star Marty Jannetty wants to know if it’s okay to have sex with his “daughter” after discovering she was not his biological child.

Internet mocks Steven Segal

The actor stated that kneeling for the National Anthem is "outrageous" and "disgusting." Twitter didn't take kindly to that opinion.

The 30 most boring games

Spoiler: Golf is really boring.

Patrick Ewing's knee pads were no joke

📸: Look back at Rick Pitino’s most controversial moments, from Hawaii to Louisville https://t.co/BUUwS1YenD pic.twitter.com/XIkMgCpcBj — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 27, 2017

We all face these tough choices

This toddler can't choose between fries and sleep 😂 via @DailyMail https://t.co/3bTOTxtI2j pic.twitter.com/Ylm93swspw — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) September 27, 2017

I clearly wasn't supposed to be in this shot

Here's when @SBrinkleyCook found out she's in the 2018 SI Swimsuit issue. That awkward guy hiding behind bushes on right? That would be ME. pic.twitter.com/RO0NyEvopT — Andy Gray (@AndyGray35) September 27, 2017

Odds & Ends

Twitter's reaction to Khloe Kardashian's pregnancy was hilarious ... I didn't totally understand this at all but Bill Belichick is a genius ... Deshaun Watson gave his game check to cafeteria workers affected by Hurricane Harvey ... ​Gotta respect Charles Tillman, who is trying to become a FBI agent now that his NFL career is over ... Goldberg (the wrestler) will appear on The Goldbergs (TV show) this season ... Jim Calhoun, age 75, is returning to college coaching ... Larry Izzo is disgusting ... A history of Hugh Hefner's wives and girlfriends ... Barack Obama is a big softie.

New Dugout Game: Who can name more animals in Spanish?

Kyle Seager and Chooch ritual before every game. Who can name more animals? - Seager y Ruiz ritual antes del juego. Quien nombra más? 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/0rYn3l6Jjn — Manny Acta (@MannyActa14) September 27, 2017

Tall guy. Short putter.

The tallest man in Britain using a regular-sized putter 😱 (📹: @EuropeanTour) pic.twitter.com/DUXLe9sFnW — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) September 27, 2017

Joe Maddon celebrates differently than I do

Joe Maddon pops a bottle and pours it on himself pic.twitter.com/abJ2c4tmpG — ⓂarcusD (@_MarcusD2_) September 28, 2017

Marquette King goes skateboarding with lizard

🐲 A post shared by Marquette King (@marquetteking) on Sep 27, 2017 at 7:13am PDT

R.I.P. Hugh Hefner

Email Andy (andy_gray@simail.com) with any questions or visit him on Twitter. Previous editions of Hot Clicks can be found here.