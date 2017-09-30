Russell's $200 million day

Russell Westbrook signed a five-year extension with the Thunder worth $205 million on Friday, the same day as his pal Kevin Durant’s birthday. Here’s a look at Westbrook’s career earnings and his net worth and don’t forget that he also signed 10-year deal with Jordan Brand earlier this month.

This happened. In football.

There was a full WWE-style body slam in a Tennessee high school football game and how it didn’t result in a serious neck injury is beyond me.

Fighting Leaches 30, USC 27

Washington State upset USC in a Friday night thriller, prompting Mike Leach to proclaim, "It’s like Woodstock!!" Also, Washington States Mullet Man is a living legend.

Lavar’s credibility problem

While it’s entirely possible that Lavar Ball was actually offered cash and apparel for his AAU teams, his history of spouting off nonsense has crushed any credibility these claims would have.

Honduras!

American-born players account for the most NFL touchdowns by a mile, but there are some surprises, including Honduras in the top five.

Bennett video released

WATCH: Las Vegas police release videos of Michael Bennett incident https://t.co/LqhXojeirV — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 30, 2017

How much is your hair worth?

Does this remind anyone else of the kid in Air Bud who kept Dennis Rodman’s gum?

NFL rookie trying to buy his hair back after losing it during a game https://t.co/xMLmn5hEqy — Nikki Burdine (@NikkiBurdine) September 29, 2017

Kelly Kapowski FTW!

And I’m gonna have nightmares

Odds and Ends

Best college football cheerleaders from Week 4 ... You must read this article on the college basketball scandal smelling like prosecutorial overreach ... Lindsey Vonn talked about racing men and retirement … Parity is dead! No, not really but the Astros gave the MLB three 100-win teams for the first time in 14 years ... UMass is wearing some sick throwback helmets this week ... Mavericks fan sent Dirk money as a thank you for taking a hometown discount ... Friday Night Lights is leaving Netflix.

Does Speedo make khakis?

A+ Segment

R.I.P. Joe Tiller

Former Purdue football Joe Tiller passed away on Saturday morning. Rest in peace buddy.

