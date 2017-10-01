Back in November of last year, Rudy Gobert posterized Kristaps Porzingis with a left-handed slam at Madison Square Garden.

Utah fans have had a tough offseason, with Gordon Hayward leaving and all, so their fans deserve to be reminded of the good times, when Utah had a young core that was the darling of the league.

Jazz fans and talented artists Justine and Rod Peterson supplied Jazz fans with exactly that—the duo created an awesome mural of Gobert's highlight slam.

Check out the kid standing on the basketball. He provides a bit of perspective; the painting is 25 feet long.