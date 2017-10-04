Extra Mustard

Wednesday's Hot Clicks: Michelle Pieroway; The Yankees Are Suddenly Easy to Like

Andy Gray
Wednesday October 4th, 2017

The Yankees are likeable and I can't believe I just typed that

I've always hated the Yankees. When I first moved to NYC in 2004, I used to tell everyone that my favorite baseball team was whoever the Yanks were playing that night. I've maintained this hatred most of my life, but I think it's time to get over it. Because, as much as it pains me to say it, the Yankees are fun. Take last night's play-in game. They added a fun new wrinkle to the fake press conference celebration. Aaron Judge hit another bomb. David Robertson had an amazing reaction to Gary Sanchez's pain. So yeah, the Yankees are likeable. 

Amazing anti-Knicks ad to be taken down. Boooooooo.

I know those Fox Sports 1 subway ads taking shots at the Knicks ineptitude were too good to be true. I was right. After a livid James Dolan called Rupert Murdoch, the ads will be removed, and the NYC subway can go back to being the miserable hell that it is.

Alex Morgan booted from DisneyWorld

​The lesson is clear: Don't drink and Disney.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Michelle Pieroway: Lovely Lady of the Day
It's been over a year since we featured Michelle Pieroway as LLOD and seeing that she just launched her own swimsuit brand (Whipped Cream Swimwear), she deserves to be featured again. Michelle is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery). 

Cheap seats

The World Cup is heading to Russia next year, and the folks who run The Ekaterinburg Arena are doing all they can to make sure their stadium reaches the 35,000 capacity rule. And if that means adding temporary stands that aren't really part of the arena, so be it. I just hope it doesn't rain. 

Katie Nolan is headed to ESPN

The official announcement comes later today. Good pickup by the Worldwide Leader.

Jeopardy contestant becomes cult hero

Meet Austin Rogers, a NYC bartender and five-time Jeopardy champion.

Mets get rid of fans' least favorite player

Plot twist: He isn't really a player. It's the trainer (but the fans still really, really despise him). 

Good catch, better caption

The opposite of a SI Cover jinx

Want this for my dog

Odds & Ends

I still can't believe Kyle from Real World: Chicago is the same Kyle from the NFL Network ... What we know about each school implicated in the FBI’s college hoops investigation​ ... Conor McGregor was quite the dancer at age seven ... Update on Mark Cuban's possible run for president ... The internet had issues with Tennessee choosing Brandon Weeden over Colin Kaepernack ... Somehow, Danny Trevathan had his two-game suspension reduced despite the gruesome hit ... The Mean Girls cast reunited to raise money for victims of the Las Vegas shootings ... Some important words of wisdom from Larry David.

This isn't fair

Hell no!

So close!

More Tom Petty tributes

Email Andy (andy_gray@simail.com) with any questions or visit him on Twitter. Previous editions of Hot Clicks can be found here.

